The Argentina international stand-off has signed a new two-year contract and is aiming to go one better than last season when Warriors lost in the final of the European Challenge Cup. Miotti, 27, played a big role in the European run, starting at 10 in five of Glasgow’s seven matches, including the round of 16, quarter-final and the final in Dublin against Toulon. While he found himself behind Tom Jordan in the pecking order for URC games, Miotti was far more involved across the 2022-23 campaign than he had been the previous season, his first with the club. He now hopes to kick on and continue the improvement that came about under head coach Franco Smith.

“I really enjoyed last season; despite the fact I had a couple of injuries, we played some excellent rugby and it was such a special environment to be a part of,” Miotti told glasgowwarriors.org. “I think that I’ve improved a lot from when I first arrived, and I want to keep improving under Franco and the coaches. I’m always trying to give my best and improve my quality as a player. My main goal is to start as many games as possible in the No 10 jersey, and I want to help this team win silverware.”

In total, Miotti started seven times for Glasgow last season and came off the bench on another seven occasions as he vied with Jordan and Duncan Weir for the stand-off’s jersey. He scored two tries and memorably landed a drop-goal in the away win over Munster in March, a match in which he also bagged a try. It was Glasgow’s first win at Thomond Park since 2014, and also secured the club the Scottish-Italian Shield, guaranteeing their place in this season’s European Champions Cup.

Domingo Miotti in action for Glasgow Warriors during the EPCR Challenge Cup final against Toulon in Dublin. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Capped nine times by Los Pumas, the Tucuman-born fly-half joined Glasgow from Jaguares in summer 2021 but struggled to make much of an impression during his first season, making only one start. He was more integral to the squad in his second campaign and Smith believes he will continue to improve. The head coach said: “We’re pleased to retain Domingo’s services ahead of the new season, as we continue our preparations for an exciting campaign. He always comes into training eager to improve and give his all for this group, and he played his part in some memorable team performances last season. His skillset is clear for all to see and he has fully bought into what we’re looking to build at Scotstoun – we’re excited to continue to work with him.”

Miotti, who was last capped in the second Test against Scotland in Salta last summer, is part of tightly-knit Argentine group at Glasgow which also includes wings Sebastián Cancelliere, who also signed a new two-year deal recently, and Facundo Cordero, and props Enrique Pieretto and Lucio Sordoni. “I’m so happy staying at Scotstoun,” Miotti added. “We have an incredible group of players here, and I believe that we can do something big for the club.”