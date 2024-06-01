Home advantage in quarter-finals

Glasgow Warriors will face the Stormers in the quarter-finals of the United Rugby Championship play-offs after results on Saturday confirmed they would finish fourth in the final league standings.

The top eight in the URC progress to the knockout stages, with the four highest teams playing at home in the quarter-finals. Glasgow, who beat Zebre on Friday night, will host the fifth-placed Stormers at Scotstoun this Saturday, kick-off 7.35pm. They will go into the game with some confidence having beaten the South African side 20-9 in November and 24-17 last season, both times at Scotstoun.

If Glasgow win their last eight tie they will meet either Munster or Ospreys in the semi-finals. Home advantage will go to the highest ranked team which would be Glasgow if Ospreys win, and Munster should the champions prevail. The semis are scheduled for the weekend of June 15, with the final on June 22. The other quarter-final ties are Bulls v Benetton and Leinster v Ulster.

Glasgow Warriors' Sione Tuipulotu at full time after the BKT URC match against Zebre Parma at Scotstoun which Glasgow won 38-26. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

Edinburgh missed out on a place in the play-offs after losing heavily to Benetton in their final league match. The Italian side outscored the visitors by five tries to nil as they won 31-6 in Treviso. Edinburgh, who began the weekend in seventh place, finished tenth. They were overhauled by Benetton, the Ospreys and the Lions. The Lions moved into eighth place after picking up a bonus point in their 29-24 defeat by the Stormers in Cape Town but they were bumped down to ninth - and out of the play-off spots - later on Saturday when the Ospreys pulled off a stunning 33-29 bonus-point win over Cardiff at the Cardiff City Stadium to claim eighth place.

URC play-off schedule

Quarter-finals: QF1 – Munster v Ospreys, QF2 – Bulls v Benetton, QF3 – Leinster v Ulster, QF4 – Glasgow v Stormers

Semi-finals – Winner of QF 1 v Winner of QF 4, Winner of QF 2 vWinner of QF 3 (ties to be played on weekend of 15 June. The highest-ranked team will have home advantage - ie the team that finished higher in the URC standings.)