Glasgow Warriors reaction: Franco Smith warns his team they won't get away with errors in play-offs

Glasgow Warriors' Richie Gray wins a lineout during the BKT URC match against Zebre Parma at Scotstoun Stadium. It was his first game back after injuring himself with Scotland during the Six Nations. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

Return of Richie Gray and Huw Jones is big plus

Franco Smith was left with mixed emotions after Glasgow Warriors’ hard fought 38-26 victory over Zebre Parma in their final match of the United Rugby Championship regular season.

With a home quarter-final play-off to come against opponents unknown next Saturday, Glasgow were keen to end their league campaign on a high. They scored six tries for a bonus-point win but it was never entirely convincing against the URC’s bottom side who took the lead just before half-time and again on two separate occasions during the second half.

While pleased that his side found a way to fight back and dig out the win, the Warriors coach was frustrated by the errors that crept into their game, like they had done also in their previous outing, the loss to the Lions in South Africa.

“I’m happy that we had to go and dig deep a couple of times, because that’s what it’s going to take [in the play-offs], said Smith, whose side retained the Scottish-Irish Shield with the win. “I think a lot of the pressures of getting many points, getting the five-point victory - all of those things always play a role a little bit.”

Glasgow had two tries disallowed in the first half and the first one in particular looked like a good score by Sebastian Canelliere. The winger initially appeared to fumble over the line when he went to collect his own grubber but replays showed that he didn’t touch the ball which got lodged between his feet. Nevertheless, the try was chalked off for a knock-on. Kyle Rowe then had a try scratched for crossing. Both men did manage to score in the second half but Smith felt the decision to not award Canelliere’s effort in the first half was an important moment.

“I was not happy with the try that was chalked off when Seb scored,” said the coach. “Basically both those tries I thought could just as well have been in our favour. That would probably not have led to the try that we gave away before half-time and took away all of the momentum.

“So yeah, like the Lions did, they just pounced on our errors. That’s where the frustrating part comes in. Too many unforced errors. I can understand why it happened, but it’s something that we won’t get away with in our [quarter-]final.”

Glasgow will find out on Saturday who they will meet in the last eight, with Stormers and Ulster the most likely opponents. The match will definitely be at Scotstoun but Smith has warned that home advantage could bring additional pressure.

“I think we’ll get benefit from the fact that we had to go looking for ways to win the game. I think that’s what’s going to be needed [in the play-offs],” he said.

“We’re going to make errors next week, nervous errors. We don’t want to lose in front of this crowd. The opportunity to play at home is a big thing and it’s maybe a bit of added pressure. I feel tonight was a good opportunity for us to practise that ability to go and find a way to win.”

On a night when URC top try-scorer Johnny Matthews added another two to his tally, Glasgow’s other scores came from Jamie Bhatti, Rowe, Cancelliere and Tom Jordan. Duncan Weir, on his 150th appearance for the club, kicked one conversion and George Horne added three.

The match also marked the return to action of Richie Gray and Huw Jones for the first time since they recovered from bicep and hand injuries, respectively, sustained during Scotland’s Six Nations campaign.

“They were both a little bit rusty and that’s understandable because they haven’t played since the Six Nations but they both grew in confidence during the game,” said Smith.