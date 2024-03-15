Glasgow Warriors confirm worst kept secret as first new signing for next season revealed

Scotland prop Rory Sutherland is hoping to relaunch his career at Glasgow Warriors following confirmation that he will join the Scotstoun outfit this summer.

A move that has been rumoured for some time, and which Sutherland himself spoke about on a recent podcast, has now been formally announced with the 31-year-old set to become the club's first new signing ahead of the new season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Rugby Union newsletter – get the latest Scottish news to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The British and Irish Lion joins from Top 14 side Oyonnax on a two-year deal having endured an unsettled period since his previous club, Worcester Warriors, went into liquidation in 2022. A short-term deal at Ulster was followed by several months without a club before the move to France. He previously spent seven years with Edinburgh and hopes a return to his homeland with Glasgow can provide stability for both his career and family.

Rory Sutherland will join Glasgow Warriors this summer from French side Oyonnax. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Sutherland told the Warriors website: “The past couple of years have been tough since I had to leave Worcester. I’ve been at a few clubs and I haven’t had the consistency I’d have liked in my game. This move to Glasgow, and back to Scotland, offers me the chance to work on getting that back into my rugby.

“Glasgow is a really successful team, so to be offered the chance to come to Scotstoun is attractive for any player. For me, it allows me to come back home, and be closer to my family, which will work wonders for me. I’ve gotten close to some of the Glasgow players while in camp with Scotland and they talk highly of Franco and the culture in the club. I’m looking forward to that and getting back to the homeland.”

Confirmation of his move to Glasgow comes on the eve of Saturday’s Guinness Six Nations clash with Ireland in Dublin, where Sutherland is in contention to win his 30th cap for Scotland having been named on the bench.

Glasgow head coach Franco Smith added: “We are pleased to be able to add a prop of Rory’s calibre to our squad ahead of next season. His qualities will make him a real asset to our playing group, as we continue to develop our strength in every position.