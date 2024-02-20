Rory Sutherland opens up on impending Glasgow Warriors move and Scotland ambitions after Six Nations snub

Scotland prop Rory Sutherland is set to sign for Glasgow Warriors next season. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

Rory Sutherland hopes to reignite his international career after confirming that he is returning to Scotland to sign for Glasgow Warriors next season.

The 31-year-old prop joined French side Oyonnax on a one-year contract in October following a lengthy spell without a club but has managed just three starts for the Top 14 outfit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Rugby Union newsletter – get the latest Scottish news to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Capped 31 times by Scotland and three times by the British and Irish Lions, Sutherland featured at the World Cup in France last year but was left out of the Gregor Townsend's squad for the current Six Nations. He has endured an unsettled period since his previous club, Worcester Warriors, went into liquidation in 2022. A short-term deal at Ulster was followed by several months without a club before the move to France.

Sutherland previously spent seven years with Edinburgh, and hopes a return to his homeland with Glasgow can provide stability for both his career and family. Speaking to Le French Rugby Podcast, he confirmed that the much rumoured move to Scotstoun is in the offing.

"Moving back home and moving to Glasgow is not only the right thing for my career, it's the right thing for my family as well," he said. "We won't have to move from our family home back in the Borders, I'll just commute. So it gives the kids a bit of stablity and I think that will do me a lot of good as well, for my rugby. Going in every day I don't have that worry and that horrible feeling in the pit of my stomach where I wish I'd saw Tammie and the kids before I left this morning. That will be a big thing for me, knowing they are okay and they are happy. That will do a lot for my rugby."