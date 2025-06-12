Glasgow Warriors announce significant coach update as two major appointments made

Scotstoun outfit start to make plans for upcoming campaign

Glasgow Warriors have confirmed their assistant coaching team for the 2025/26 campaign.

Attack coach Nigel Carolan has agreed a new contract with the Scotstoun side, while he will be joined by two new members of staff in Roddy Grant and Scott Forrest to mitigate for the departure of defence coach Pete Murchie.

Carolan, Grant and Forrest will assist head coach Franco Smith for next season, with the Warriors having reached the semi-finals of the United Rugby Championships having lost to Leinster in Dublin. Smith left some doubt over his long-term future at Glasgow, saying he would take time to reflect. He led the team to the URC title in South Africa a year ago.

Roddy Grant has joined the Glasgow Warriors coaching staff. | SNS Group

In terms of keeping continuity, Carolan has been with Warriors since 2021 and speaking after signing his new contract, the Irishman said: “I’m pleased to be able to extend my contract with the club – I’ve really enjoyed my time at Scotstoun so far, and I’m excited to continue on the journey that this club is on.

“We’ve got a strong group as we build towards next season, with a mix of established internationals, players looking to push on to that next level, and some exciting new talent coming through.

“I’m looking forward to being a part of it and continuing to build towards the new campaign – the atmosphere that the Warrior Nation created in the win over the Stormers a couple of weeks ago shows the passion with which this club is held by everyone connected with Glasgow Warriors.”

Forrest knows Warriors well

A former Scotland 7s captain, Rutherglen-born Forrest officially joins the club’s coaching team after being involved with the Glasgow Warriors academy during the 2024/25 campaign, working alongside Shade Munro. The 40-year-old served as head coach for Great Britain’s women’s 7s squad at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, having previously held the same position for the Scotland Women’s 7s squad.

Forrest will join pre-season preparations at Scotstoun following the conclusion of the World Rugby Under-20 Championship, where he will be serving as one of Scotland U-20’s assistant coaches under Kenny Murray.

“I’m really looking forward to working with everyone – it’s an incredibly exciting coaching group,” said Forrest. “Having had the opportunity to work alongside Franco and Nigel over the past season in my role with the club’s A team and academy, I’m excited to take this a step further over the coming seasons.

Scott Forrest coached Glasgow Warriors A. | SNS Group

“I’d also like to mention that working alongside Pete Murchie this season has been of huge benefit – he leaves huge large shoes to fill, but I’m excited to build on the excellent work he’s done since leading the team’s defence.

“My time spent coaching the U20s over the past few years, as well as my time with Scotland 7s, mean that I know a lot of the players at the club, and having been in the environment over the last year or so I’m looking forward to continuing to build those relationships.

“I’ve always tried to give players the autonomy to make decisions as ultimately they are the ones that have to perform in high pressure situations. I’d say that I have a positive approach whilst always working to instil the standards required to perform at the highest level.

“I know Roddy well from our times playing for Scotland 7s together, and I’ve seen him go on to develop into a top-class coach. It’ll be great to work alongside him once again and I’m confident we both have a lot to contribute to the environment at the Warriors.”

Grant aware of Glasgow’s potential

Former Edinburgh Rugby flanker Grant will join Glasgow Warriors following the conclusion of his current role as assistant coach of Georgia, with whom he will work ahead of their matches with Emerging Ireland and South Africa next month.

Born in Botswana, the 38-year-old was a firm fan favourite over a six-year spell with Edinburgh, for whom he amassed 138 appearances in the back-row, as well as in a Scotland 7s career that saw him represent his country at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

“I’ve had so much respect for Glasgow over the last two decades of being involved in the BKT URC – Franco [Smith] is such an impressive coach, and such an impressive person,” said Grant. “The opportunity to come into such a successful environment and such a top-level culture was one I jumped at, and I’m looking forward to being able to contribute to that environment.

“It’s a really exciting group here. Having coached against Franco for a number of years, I can’t wait to work alongside him. I’m a huge admirer of Nigel’s work as well, he’s been hugely successful wherever he’s been. To have the chance to work with Scott, too, is a special opportunity. We’ve known each other since 2006, so to be able to coach alongside each other is an exciting prospect.

“I like to believe that I treat people how I’d like to be treated, both on and off the field. I appreciate technique, and the art and science behind everything we do. The great thing about pro sport is that you’re around incredible people, and I hope to make those strong connections with everyone here at Scotstoun.”

Al Dickinson will also continue in his role as consultant Scrum Coach, with Munro working with the club’s academy prospects.

On the coaching appointments, Smith said: “We are pleased to be able to confirm our coaching group as we turn our attention towards the new season.

Glasgow Warriors head coach Franco Smith. | SNS Group

“I would first like to once again thank Pete [Murchie] for everything that he has done for this club on and off the field over the past three seasons, and everyone at the club wishes him and his family well with their new adventure.

“We are pleased to be able to retain Nigel’s services as we prepare for the new campaign – he is someone that is thoroughly respected by everyone in both the playing group and backroom team, and his experience and expertise are valuable assets to the club.

