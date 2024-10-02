Youngster taking his chance at Scotstoun

Franco Smith has predicted “a huge future” for Gregor Hiddleston and the unassuming Glasgow Warriors hooker admits the backing of his coach is a source of great inspiration as he makes his way in the professional game.

It’s easy to forget that the 22-year-old signed his first full-time contract just seven months ago such has been his progress. Hiddleston featured nine times for the Warriors last season, playing his part as the club sealed a famous triumph in the United Rugby Championship.

It’s a measure of how highly rated he is that Glasgow chose not to sign a new hooker in the close season despite the departure of George Turner to Japan and the retirement of Fraser Brown who have over 100 Scotland caps between them. Smith has faith in Hiddleston and another young hooker, Angus Fraser, to cover Johnny Matthews over the campaign and it was Hiddleston who started in last Friday’s win over Benetton.

Gregor Hiddleston during a Glasgow Warriors training session at Scotstoun Stadium. (Photo by Rob Casey / SNS Group)

“It’s great to hear good stuff from Franco and I can’t speak highly enough of all the coaches,” said Hiddleston whose rugby journey started with Dumfries Saints and continued with GHA and Stirling Wolves.

“Franco makes it clear that there will be opportunities and it’s up to us to take them. There are a lot of young boys who are out there and working hard and you’re never too far away from an opportunity.

“I think things need to be seamless because if we’re coming into the environment and being in the squad more regularly then we need to up our game. We can’t hold back and say ‘we’ve got a few more years to develop’, we need to be ready to go now.

“All the young boys here in different positions - Max [Williamson], Alex [Samuel], Euan Ferrie - are putting their hands up and we need to be seamless when we come into this environment.”

Hiddleston turned heads on the opening weekend of the URC season when came off the bench against Ulster in Belfast and made 27 tackles in the final 20 minutes. It wasn’t enough to stop Ulster winning 20-19 but it was a massive defensive effort which spoke volumes about Glasgow and Hiddleston.