The league has released details for next season 114 days before start of competition

Edinburgh Rugby and Glasgow Warriors will once again face each other twice over the festive period after the fixtures for 2024/25 United Rugby Championship were released on Thursday morning.

The URC has taken the step of revealing the matches for next season 114 days before the campaign begins, with the continuation of the inter-city 1872 Cup derby matches at Christmas time. Glasgow will host Edinburgh on Saturday, December 21 at Scotstoun (kick-off 5.15pm), while the return leg takes place a week later on Saturday, December 28 at Murrayfield (kick-off 3pm).

The 2024/25 URC season begins on Friday, September 20, with Edinburgh in action on opening night. Sean Everitt’s men host Leinster at the Hive with a 7.35pm kick-off, with Glasgow Warriors in action the following evening against Ulster at 7.45pm. The regular league term ends on Saturday, May 17, 2025, before the play-off begin. The Grand Final is scheduled for Saturday, June 14, 2025.

The sequence of home or away fixtures against non-Shield opponents is in year two. This means all fixtures from last season are reversed so that each team will complete their balance of home and away games against the same opponents over a two-year cycle. Additionally, the earlier generation of fixtures will assist all teams in their cross-hemisphere travel with improved access to different seat classes and cost efficiencies related to bookings made further in advance. Due to calendar restrictions the outbound tours for South African teams will occur in blocks of three, two and one week(s). For teams travelling from the north, only five windows for touring exist in rounds 2-3, 5-6, 13-14, 15-16 and 17-18. Edinburgh visit South Africa in late September/early October, with Warriors there in late October.

Martin Anayi, United Rugby Championship chief executive, said: “Given the complexity of our scheduling we are thrilled to have our fixtures published earlier than ever before. Our fixture list is at the core of our entire league with fans, teams, broadcasters and media all setting their schedules to it and now we have set a new standard by delivering it while the current season is still in play.

“Our whole team is focused on making the BKT United Rugby Championship the best league in the world and setting fan-friendly goals is key to that. Our clubs have been more engaged than ever in supporting this while our broadcast partners also play a crucial role in allowing the kick-off times to be set so far in advance.

“This weekend we will discover who has triumphed in The Race to Eight before the gripping drama of our Play-Offs takes centre stage. Now, no matter how the season ends fans can immediately look to next season’s fixtures to begin planning for another thrilling campaign.”

Edinburgh Rugby 2024/25 URC fixtures (UK kick-off times): Friday September 20 – Leinster (h), 7.35pm; Saturday September 28 – Vodacom Bulls (a), 3pm; Saturday October 5 – Emirates Lions (a), 12.45pm; Saturday October 12 – DHL Stormers (h), 5.15pm; Saturday October 19 – Cardiff Rugby (h), 3pm; Saturday October 26 – Ospreys (a), 3pm; Saturday November 30 – Benetton (h), 7.35pm; Saturday December 21 – Glasgow Warriors (a), 5.15pm; Saturday December 28 – Glasgow Warriors (h), 3pm; Saturday January 5 – Scarlets (a), 3pm; Friday February 14 – Zebre Parma (h), 3pm; Friday February 28 – Munster (a), 7.35pm; Saturday March 22 – Benetton (a), 3pm; Friday March 28 – Dragons (h), 7.35pm; Friday April 18 – Hollywoodbets Sharks (h), 7.35pm; Saturday April 26 – Zebre Parma (a), 7.35pm; Saturday May 10 – Connacht (a), 7.35pm; Friday May 16 – Ulster (h), 7.35pm.