Franco Smith breaks silence on Wales job links and clarifies Scottish rugby CEO meeting
Franco Smith says he’s flattered to be linked with the Wales head coach vacancy but insists his focus remains on Glasgow Warriors for the time being.
Smith has been named among the frontrunners to succeed Warren Gatland who stepped down earlier this week after overseeing the nation’s 14th defeat in a row.
The former Italy head coach, whose Scottish Rugby contract expires next year, wouldn’t be drawn on his plans for the future beyond trying to build on what he has already achieved in two-and-a-half years at Scotstoun.
Asked about the speculation linking him with the Wales job, Smith said: “It’s a difficult one to answer. My focus is absolutely here with the squad for now. Currently I have no real comment to make. It's a compliment to be mentioned in all these conversations and I’m appreciative of that.
“For now I’m just focusing on what is going to happen next year. My contract here is until 2026. There are conversations and I’m really privileged and honoured to be a part of it. But for now I’m not going to let that distract me from what needs to be done next year.”
Smith sat down with new Scottish Rugby chief executive Alex Williamson this week but stressed it was a pre-planned meeting unrelated to recent speculation.
He added: “I saw Alex yesterday but just for a general visit. It was the first time I’d met him. He was in the building and I got to know him a little bit.”
