Franco Smith has emerged as an early contender to succeed Warren Gatland as head coach of Wales following the latter’s departure on Tuesday.

Gatland has left his role by mutual agreement following a record run of 14 successive Test match defeats, the latest being the 22-15 loss to Italy in Rome on Saturday which leaves the Welsh bottom of the Guinness Six Nations table after two rounds.

Smith, who led Glasgow Warriors to the United Rugby Championship last season, was linked with the job even before Gatland’s exit had been officially confirmed. The South African’s stock is high after two-and-a-half years at Glasgow in which he has turned around the club’s fortunes.

Franco Smith, centre, led Glasgow Warriors to the United Rugby Championship, beating the Vodacom Bulls in the final in South Africa. | SNS Group

He led them to the European Challenge Cup final in his first season, won the URC in his second and they are currently riding high in the league. Only Leinster are above them in the URC standings and the Warriors are also through to the last 16 of the Champions Cup, where they will face Leicester Tigers.

Smith, 52, was also linked with the Leicester job last month when it emerged that Michael Cheika would be stepping down at the end of the season.

Smith’s current deal expires at the end of next season and new Scottish Rugby chief executive Alex Williamson said last month that he hoped he would remain in post. “He's doing a fantastic job and long may that continue,” said Williamson.

Capped nine times by South Africa, Smith had a spell in Wales as a player, turning out for Newport in the Welsh Premier Division in season 1999-2000 before returning to his homeland to rejoin the Blue Bulls. He has international coaching experience with Italy whom he led through the 2020 and 2021 Six Nations before moving ‘upstairs’ to become Head of High Performance with the Italian federation.

He joined Glasgow in summer 2022 and displayed an admirable ability for getting the best out of his squad while also integrating a slew of young players, bringing through the likes of Max Williamson, Alex Samuel and Gregor Brown who are all now full Scotland internationals. Scottish Rugby are likely to fight tooth and nail to keep hold of him.

He is not the only contender to replace Gatland, of course. Simon Easterby, the Ireland caretaker coach who is based in Wales, is another leading candidate and Cheika himself is also likely to be considered. The Australian was recently head coach of Argentina where he did an impressive job.

Steve Tandy, the Scotland defence coach, is another who has been linked with the job. The 45-year-old Welshman is a former head coach of the Ospreys and has been an invaluable member of Gregor Townsend’s coaching team since 2019. Widely recognised as an expert in his field, Gatland put Tandy in charge of defence for the 2021 Lions tour of South Africa.

Cardiff head coach Matt Sherratt will take charge for Wales’ remaining three Six Nations games against title favourites Ireland, Scotland and England, the Welsh Rugby Union said on Tuesday.

Warren Gatland has stepped down as head coach of Wales. | Getty Images

Wales have not won a Test since beating Georgia during the 2023 World Cup, and are on course for a second successive Six Nations wooden spoon. Against that back-drop, Gatland’s exit has come as no surprise. He is the first Wales head coach to leave midway through a Six Nations campaign since Mike Ruddock resigned in 2006.

In a statement released by the WRU, Gatland said: “I would like to thank the WRU board for the faith shown in me after a tough campaign throughout 2024, and affording me the time and resource to try to turn things around for this 2025 tournament.

“We have worked hard, we have a talented young squad that is developing and have been desperate to turn potential into results, but now is the right time for a change.

“I have reached the end of this particular chapter, but I remain grateful to all those in Wales who have supported me, to all the players who have played for me and to all those around me, especially my management team, who have contributed to what we have achieved over the years.

“I wish whoever takes over all the best for the future. Finally, I want to say a big thank you to the Welsh fans.”

Gatland’s second reign in charge of Wales produced just six wins from 26 Tests. First time around between 2008 and 2019, he masterminded four Six Nations titles, three Grand Slams, two World Cup semi-final appearances and a brief stint as world rugby’s number one-ranked nation.

Wales will host Ireland on February 22 with a world ranking of 12th, having dropped below Georgia.

Englishman Sherratt, meanwhile, takes temporary charge of a squad reeling from eight Six Nations defeats in a row, with Ireland’s Cardiff visit representing a Herculean task.

WRU chief executive Abi Tierney added: “The WRU and Warren have agreed that making this change now is in the best interests of the Wales squad as it continues to compete in the 2025 Six Nations tournament.

“We are grateful to Warren for all he has done for the game in Wales. He remains our longest-serving and most decorated head coach in terms of the silverware he has won. Matt Sherratt takes over at a pivotal time.

“It is a credit to him that he has not hesitated to answer Wales’ call, and is also testament to the strong relationship that now exists throughout the Welsh professional game that Cardiff Rugby are fully supportive of the move.

“Matt will return to Cardiff Rugby after the Six Nations in order to concentrate his efforts on what is already a promising campaign for our capital club.

“Our intention is to have a permanent appointment in place before this summer’s two-Test tour to Japan, with all options open.”

Scotland coach Steve Tandy has also been linked with the Wales vacancy. | SNS Group / SRU

Sherratt became Cardiff head coach in 2023, but had also been on the coaching staff at the Ospreys, Bristol and Worcester.

Cardiff confirmed Sherratt, who recently agreed a new long-term deal at the Arms Park, will be in charge for Saturday’s United Rugby Championship game against Connacht before joining up with the Wales squad on Monday.

Cardiff chair Alun Jones said: “First of all, we are really proud as a club that Matt is getting this recognition and opportunity. He is a fantastic person and coach, and he deserves this opportunity.

“He has a track record of developing talent, getting the best from young players and utilising a positive playing style. That is clear to see from the rebuilding job he has done at the club and continues to lead.

“This is obviously a time of need, and we are happy to support not only Matt’s continued development but the Welsh Rugby Union in the Six Nations.

“I am sure he will do a great job, and look forward to him returning following the championship’s conclusion.”