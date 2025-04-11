'Focus on pathways' - Edinburgh Rugby explain scrum-half plan post-Ali Price

Edinburgh's Ali Price, right, is to leave the club at the end of the season. | SNS Group

Everitt backing two young No 9s to shine for capital club

Sign up to our Rugby Union newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Edinburgh are losing Ali Price at the end of the season but they are not in the market for a new scrum-half according to their head coach, Sean Everitt.

The capital side will instead work with the players they've got and try to nurture the young No 9s at the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was announced on Thursday that Price and hooker Dave Cherry would both be leaving Edinburgh to play abroad next season. Cherry has signed for Vannes and Price is expected to join fellow French club Montpellier.

Edinburgh's Ali Price, right, is to leave the club at the end of the season. | SNS Group

The loss of the 68-times capped Price leaves big boots to fill but Everitt is confident that co-captain Ben Vellacott and the experienced Charlie Shiel can cover his absence along with two up-and-coming nines.

Asked if he was in the market for a new scrum-half, Everit said: “Not at this stage. We're happy with the youngsters that are coming through. I think our focus has to be on our pathway system.

“We've got a very good scrum-half, Conor McAlpine, who was unfortunate with injuries when he was in his under-18 and under-19 years. He's come on in leaps and bounds and played really well for the under-20s when he’s had the opportunity, as well as for our A-team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Then we've got a young Hector Patterson who unfortunately had injuries this year, but has played really well when he got that opportunity in the second half for Scotland under-20s in the Six Nations.

Hector Patterson impressed for Scotland Under-20s during the recent U20 Six Nations Championship. | SNS Group / SRU

“So we would like to back them. And on top of that, Ben Vellacott is playing his best rugby at the moment. Then we've got the likes of Charlie Shiel.