'Focus on pathways' - Edinburgh Rugby explain scrum-half plan post-Ali Price

Graham Bean
By Graham Bean

Chief Rugby Writer

Comment
Published 11th Apr 2025, 22:00 BST
Edinburgh's Ali Price, right, is to leave the club at the end of the season.Edinburgh's Ali Price, right, is to leave the club at the end of the season.
Edinburgh's Ali Price, right, is to leave the club at the end of the season. | SNS Group
Everitt backing two young No 9s to shine for capital club

Edinburgh are losing Ali Price at the end of the season but they are not in the market for a new scrum-half according to their head coach, Sean Everitt.

The capital side will instead work with the players they've got and try to nurture the young No 9s at the club.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It was announced on Thursday that Price and hooker Dave Cherry would both be leaving Edinburgh to play abroad next season. Cherry has signed for Vannes and Price is expected to join fellow French club Montpellier.

Edinburgh's Ali Price, right, is to leave the club at the end of the season.Edinburgh's Ali Price, right, is to leave the club at the end of the season.
Edinburgh's Ali Price, right, is to leave the club at the end of the season. | SNS Group

The loss of the 68-times capped Price leaves big boots to fill but Everitt is confident that co-captain Ben Vellacott and the experienced Charlie Shiel can cover his absence along with two up-and-coming nines.

Asked if he was in the market for a new scrum-half, Everit said: “Not at this stage. We're happy with the youngsters that are coming through. I think our focus has to be on our pathway system.

“We've got a very good scrum-half, Conor McAlpine, who was unfortunate with injuries when he was in his under-18 and under-19 years. He's come on in leaps and bounds and played really well for the under-20s when he’s had the opportunity, as well as for our A-team.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Then we've got a young Hector Patterson who unfortunately had injuries this year, but has played really well when he got that opportunity in the second half for Scotland under-20s in the Six Nations.

Hector Patterson impressed for Scotland Under-20s during the recent U20 Six Nations Championship. Hector Patterson impressed for Scotland Under-20s during the recent U20 Six Nations Championship.
Hector Patterson impressed for Scotland Under-20s during the recent U20 Six Nations Championship. | SNS Group / SRU

“So we would like to back them. And on top of that, Ben Vellacott is playing his best rugby at the moment. Then we've got the likes of Charlie Shiel.

“I think we've got a good balance in the nine position. It's an opportunity for these guys to put their hands up and maybe stake a claim for Scotland.”

Related topics:Ali PriceEdinburgh Rugby
Comment

Comments

 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.

Dare to be Honest
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice