The Scotland coach had initially wanted it open but changed his mind, apparently after seeing that rain was forecast. Russell denied it would hand Wales an advantage but acknowledged that it would generate far more noise from a support he said was the loudest in world rugby.

“Gregor said to us on Friday that the weather [forecast] had changed through the week so that’s why the roof is now shut,” said Russell who is used to playing under a roof from his time in Paris with Racing.

“For me personally, it doesn’t make too much of a difference. Both teams play in the same conditions. Yes, it might be louder now, but it will be the same for both teams. When it’s a loud crowd against us, it’s something we’ve got to enjoy and embrace that challenge.”

Scotland captain Finn Russell during the pre-match team run at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff ahead of his side's Six Nations opener against Wales. (Picture: David Davies/PA Wire)

Chat over the roof seems to have dominated the build-up to the match and some, including Townsend, believe too much importance is being given to the matter. But with Scotland not having won in Cardiff for 22 years and a growing sense that this could be the year they finally end that miserable run, there is an anxiety that the hosts could have stolen a march on the visitors. Warren Gatland, the experienced Wales coach, had complained about Townsend’s initial decision on the roof and has now got his way. Under Six Nations regulations, the roof is only closed if both teams agree to it.

While keen to embrace the noise, Russell also knows it could be intimidating for some Scotland players and could also influence the referee. Asked if Wales had the noisiest fans in world rugby, the stand-off said: “Yeah, I would agree with that. I’ve played here a few times, but there’s also quite a few boys who won’t have played here before. With a full house and with the roof closed, it’ll be a new experience for quite a few boys in our team.

“For us, it’s about building belief and confidence, and finding a way to get back to what we’ve trained for this week if things don’t go to plan. Everyone knows that sport can change really quickly. If they get into the game, the crowd could obviously have an influence on the Welsh team. You never know what 80,000 Welsh fans can do to a referee as well. We need to just be focused on our job and be confident.”

Adam Beard, the experienced Wales lock, had absolutely no doubt that closing the roof would benefit the hosts. “The buzz, noise, everything about it is unbelievable,” he said. “That feeling is something you can’t explain, of passion and pride from the crowd that you get. It’s like having an extra man out there on the field and I know the players are looking forward to it.”

Asked if Townsend’s u-turn betrayed a lack of clarity in the Scotland camp, Beard added: “I am not too sure. All I know now the roof is closed, it is going to be great to have the fans in a full stadium, the crowd will be buzzing, if it was open or closed, we didn’t mind. But we are 100 per cent happy it is closed. The crowd make a massive impact and the noise and atmosphere make it 10 times better having a closed stadium.”

For Russell, in his first Six Nations match as Scotland captain, the aim will be to strike a balance between using the emotion of the occasion while retaining a clarity of purpose to ensure everyone knows their roles. He said he would speak in particular with Kyle Rowe who will be winning just his second cap and is playing out of position at full-back but added that he hadn’t yet decided on his pre-match address to the squad.

“I’ll try and get a feel for what needs to be said in the warm-up and building up throughout the day,” said Russell. “I’m probably not the guy who is going to be banging chests and trying to get the boys fired up like that. I think the anthems and the atmosphere that’s going to be here will be enough for that emotional side. It’s more about keeping boys calm, relaxed and getting them on their job – whether that’s the kick-off, making sure we’re through the first five minutes, how we plan on attacking them or defending against them.

