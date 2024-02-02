Six Nations: Scotland U-turn means Wales clash will be played with closed roof

The Principality Stadium roof will be closed for Saturday’s Guinness Six Nations clash between Wales and Scotland following a U-turn by the visitors.

Under Six Nations regulations, the roof is only closed if both teams agree to it. Scotland, seeking a first win in Cardiff for 22 years, originally wanted the roof open despite a match-day forecast of persistent light rain. But they have now reversed that decision and Wales have accepted their request. Wales’ captain’s run took place under a closed roof on Friday, with the Scotland session set to follow suit later.

Speaking on Thursday, Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend said: “I looked at the forecast and it looked quite nice. I would much prefer playing with the roof open if we can. It is noisier when the roof is closed, that’s why they (Wales) are disappointed. They don’t get that (advantage).”

Wales v Scotland will now be played under a closed roof.

Scotland’s initial decision was met with a sense of bewilderment by Townsend’s opposite number Warren Gatland. “We always want the roof closed,” Gatland said at his team announcement press conference on Thursday. I have been consistent in terms of that. I just think it creates an unbelievable atmosphere. The thing about the roof is that both teams have to agree. I look at it and say ‘well, it’s our stadium, we should be able to say whether it is open or closed’.”