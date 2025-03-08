Finn Russell tells Scotland what they 'need' in France as Six Nations 'mental side' rears head

Sign up to our Rugby Union newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Finn Russell called on Scotland to find a ruthless edge ahead of next weekend’s Six Nations finale in Paris after they saw their 35-8 lead against Wales whittled down to six points by the end at Murrayfield on Saturday.

The home side won 35-29, outscoring the visitors by five tries to four, but in the stand-off’s own words they “took their foot off the gas”.

Scotland dominated the first 50 minutes and at one stage looked on course to better the 35-7 record win they recorded over Wales in Edinburgh two years ago. But Matt Sherratt’s side seemed to find a new lease of life in the final half hour and scored 21 points without reply to earn two bonus points in defeat.

Finn Russell speaks to the Scotland team after the win over Wales. | SNS Group / SRU

Blair Kinghorn and Tom Jordan both bagged try doubles for Scotland and the returning Darcy Graham scored one, but Russell knows Scotland cannot afford to drop off they face a France side looking to win the Six Nations title.

“I think for 50 minutes we played really well and then took the foot off the gas and allowed Wales in,” said Russell who went off in the 62nd minute after “cramping up”.

“It's great to get a win with a bonus point but to go and win in France, we need an 80-minute performance. This year we've been good at the start of games then switched off, it's the message we had pre-match to try to have an 80-minute performance.”

Scotland have won just once in Paris in the Six Nations era and France continued their formidable form by beating champions Ireland 42-27 in Dublin on Saturday. It’s a daunting task that awaits Russell and his team-mates and the co-captain knows they will have to be mentally tougher than they have been in recent weeks. Scotland also dropped out of the match against England in round three after dominating the first half. They eventually lost that one, 16-15.

“I think it's probably the mental side,” said the fly-half who rediscovered his kicking form, converting all five Scotland tries. “I think we need to find that ruthless edge of just putting teams away.

“Four tries to one in the first half and then we only scored one try in the second half. I'm not too sure what it is. I think that's something that when we come back on Monday, we'll look into that and see mentally where we are.”

The Scottish squad work with Jess Thom who was Team GB’s lead sports psychologist at last year’s Paris Olympics and Russell believes it has been beneficial.

“We've got a great mental skills coach here so I think as a collective we'll maybe have a chat with her - or as leaders we'll have a chat with her - and see what we can do differently, what we can do better and how we can try and fix that up,” he said.

“I think this weekend will be a real challenge for us and I think it will show our character as a team and where we are against France who have just beaten Ireland. I think this weekend is massive for us in terms of the tournament but also as a squad where we are.

“It's one of the hardest challenges going over to Paris and trying to beat France there who have just come off the back of a massive win.”

Russell had been the fall guy at Twickenham a fortnight ago when he was off target with all three conversion attempts, including one in the final minute which would have won the game for Scotland. But he was back to his best off the tee at Murrayfield, landing all five. The first, after Kinghorn’s opening try, was from a similar position to the one he missed at the death against England.

“It was exactly the same, wasn't it?” he smiled. “Yeah, it was nice. I was almost laughing after it because it was the exact same as the one to win it last week and I got it this week.

“I think it's just good to be able to add the points on for the boys more so than anything. It was good to be able to do that today, but I think going forward, when I'm out of the groove, [I need to be] trying to get myself back in it quicker.