Scotland recorded a 35-29 victory over Wales in matchday four of the Six Nations at Murrayfield.
The hosts scored five tries through Blair Kinghorn (2), Tom Jordan (2) and Darcy Graham as they exorcised some of the pain of losing narrowly to England two weeks ago at Twickenham - although they were made to sweat slightly by Wales as they tried to stage a second-half fightback.
Scotland, inspired by their talismanic fly-half Finn Russell, came out of the blocks quickly and pounced upon their Welsh counterparts. The led 28-8 at the break, playing some excellent attacking rugby.
The standard slipped in the second period and Wales threatened a dramatic comeback towards the end after a glut of home substitutions, but Scotland will be pleased with the manner of the win and they head to Paris next week in better fettle when they take on a France team that recorded a statement win in Ireland earlier in the day to move top of the table.
We give each Scotland starter a mark out of ten for their performance at Murrayfield.