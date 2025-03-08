Scotland recorded a 35-29 victory over Wales in matchday four of the Six Nations at Murrayfield.

The hosts scored five tries through Blair Kinghorn (2), Tom Jordan (2) and Darcy Graham as they exorcised some of the pain of losing narrowly to England two weeks ago at Twickenham - although they were made to sweat slightly by Wales as they tried to stage a second-half fightback.

Scotland, inspired by their talismanic fly-half Finn Russell, came out of the blocks quickly and pounced upon their Welsh counterparts. The led 28-8 at the break, playing some excellent attacking rugby.

The standard slipped in the second period and Wales threatened a dramatic comeback towards the end after a glut of home substitutions, but Scotland will be pleased with the manner of the win and they head to Paris next week in better fettle when they take on a France team that recorded a statement win in Ireland earlier in the day to move top of the table.

We give each Scotland starter a mark out of ten for their performance at Murrayfield.

1 . Pierre Schoeman A couple of bulldozing runs got the crowd going. Solid display at prop. Came off for Rory Sutherland just after the hour-mark. 7 | SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . Dave Cherry Accurate with his line-out deliveries and competed well in general play. Came off for Ewan Ashman on 55 minutes. 7 | SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . Zander Fagerson Won an early scrum penalty to set the tone, although was pinged himself in the second period. Came off for Will Hurd. 7 | SNS Group / SRU Photo Sales

4 . Jonny Gray Unfortunate handling error denied him chance of a try but was a threat in the line-out. Came off for Gregor Brown. 7 | SNS Group / SRU Photo Sales