Finn Russell nominated for prestigious award alongside fellow British and Irish Lion

What the stats say as Russell up for player of season

Finn Russell has been nominated for this season's Premiership Rugby player of the season award.

The Scotland fly-half is one of five players on the shortlist alongside Bath team-mate Thomas du Toit, fellow British and Irish Lions squad member Tomos Williams (Gloucester), George Ford (Sale) and Tom Willis (Saracens).

Russell has been a standout for Bath this season as they chase a historic treble. They already have the Premiership Rugby Cup in the bag - ending a 17-year wait for silverware when they defeated Exeter in the final in March.

Bath and Scotland fly-half Finn Russell has been nominated for Premiership Rugby player of the season. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Johann van Graan's side will also be aiming for European Challenge Cup glory when they face Lyon in the final in Cardiff on Friday while they are favourites to win the Premiership title after securing first seed status for the play-offs thanks to their 15-point lead at the top of the table with one round of fixtures to go.

Russell has started all but one of Bath's 17 Premiership fixtures this season, scoring three tries, five penalties and 67 conversions for a total contribution of 164 points - the highest in the league. He also tops the league charts for try assists (12) and has had more touches of the ball - 541 - than any other player in the Premiership.

Four of the the league's top five teams are represented in the director of rugby of the season category, with van Graan (Bath), Michael Cheika (Leicester), Alex Sanderson (Sale) and George Skivington (Gloucester) nominated.

Northampton flanker Henry Pollock, who has enjoyed a meteoric rise this season to earn his first England cap and be included in the Lions squad for the summer tour of Australia, is among the nominees for the breakthrough player of the season. He is joined by Gloucester prop Afolabi Fasogbon, Sale prop Asher Opoku-Fordjour and Leicester centre Joseph Woodward.