Fly-half is at creative best as Bath keep pace at top of Gallagher Premiership

Scotland stand-off and co-captain Finn Russell made an excellent return to club action as he inspired Bath to a 42-26 over west-country rivals Gloucester in the Gallagher Premiership.

Eight days on from starring for Scotland in their final Six Nations match against France in Paris, Russell was selected from the start by Bath head coach Johan van Graan as they looked to restore their six-point lead at the summit of English rugby’s top flight.

Russell was at his creative best as Bath shone at the Rec, with the 32-year-old pulling the strings with a 17-point haul as he and his team-mates moved further towards securing a home play-off tie.

Finn Russell was at the centre of Bath's big win over Gloucester. | Getty Images

There was also a try-scoring return to action for England flanker Sam Underhill, who suffered an ankle injury in early January and missed the entire Six Nations. Underhill featured as a second-half substitute, helping his team close out a bonus-point victory secured through touchdowns from Russell, centre Max Ojomoh, flanker Guy Pepper, prop Will Stuart and his fellow front-row forward Thomas du Toit, before he crossed with eight minutes left.

Russell kicked all six conversions, and play-off contenders Gloucester had to be content with a losing bonus after failing to score in the second half. Tomos Williams, Seb Blake, George Barton and Jack Clement scored their tries, while Santi Carreras added three conversions as Gloucester remained on the play-off fringe with six league games left.

“Finn was one of the best players on the pitch today,” said Van Graan afterwards. “I am his coach at Bath and I think he is one of the best 10s in the world. It is all about the squad for Finn. You will see our players are happy, and he can come back in and perform. I don’t think he always gets the credits for small moments.”

Bath opened their account after just seven minutes, being rewarded for patience in phase-play after skipper Ben Spencer went close as Pepper went over from close range and Russell’s conversion made it 7-0. Gloucester were soon level, though, inspired by the counter-attacking vision of Carreras, who will join Bath on a three-year deal next season, that created a flowing move and saw prop Afo Fasogbon deliver a scoring pass to Clement, with Carreras converting.

The visitors looked to play with trademark width and pace, but they found it hard work at close quarters as Bath claimed a second try after 18 minutes when Russell sent Ojomoh over from five metres out and converted to restore a seven-point advantage.

Bath were tough to stop from repeated excursions inside Gloucester’s 22, and there was a formality about their third try, which was scored following an attacking lineout by Du Toit before Russell maintained his 100 per cent conversion success-rate. But Gloucester responded magnificently, shredding Bath’s defence in scintillating fashion by scoring two tries in two minutes.

Strong midfield work from Chris Harris and Seb Atkinson created a try for Williams – Carreras had his conversion attempt charged down by Bath wing Will Muir – before Williams turned provider. His weaving break and off-load to Blake saw the hooker dive over – Carreras converted – yet back came Bath with the seventh touchdown of a thrilling first half as Russell scored and added the extras.

Inevitably, though, Gloucester were not finished and Carreras’ long pass allowed Barton a stroll over before the fly-half’s conversion made it 28-26 at the interval. Gloucester withstood a prolonged spell of Bath pressure after they saw wing Christian Wade yellow-carded for a technical offence, but Bath were ultimately not to be denied.

Ben White (not in picture) came on during Toulon's win over Perpignan. | AFP via Getty Images

A scoreless third quarter was mostly played inside Gloucester’s 22 before Bath struck for a fifth try when Stuart took his team past 30 points and Russell converted. Underhill’s try then finished the game as a contest, with Gloucester unable to rediscover their first-half cutting edge after being dominated in terms of possession and territory.

Russell was not the only non-domestic Scotland Six Nations starter in action over the weekend, with scrum-half Ben White yellow carded during Toulon’s 40-19 win over Perpignan in France’s Top 14. White came on for Baptiste Serin but was sent to the sin bin for an offside penalty.