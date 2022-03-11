Italy v Scotland: Finn Russell needs a big game, defeat unthinkable - Scotsman Rugby Show

Back-to-back defeats to Wales and France have put Scotland out of contention to win the tournament and left them needing victories from their last two games against Italy and Ireland to avoid the disappointing prospect of failing to match last year’s record of three wins.

Gregor Townsend has made five changes to the starting line-up to face the Azzurri, one of them enforced due to the controversial suspension handed out to Duhan van der Merwe for a red card received while playing for Gloucester, while Finn Russell, despite some debate over his position, has retained his place at stand-off.

Italy have not won a Six Nations match since they beat Scotland 22-19 at Murrayfield in 2015, but backed by a passionate crowd on home turf, they will be tricky opponents for Townsend’s men to overcome.

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend leads his team to Rome on Saturday. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

In this episode of the Scotsman Rugby Show, deputy sports editor Matthew Elder is joined by chief rugby correspondent Graham Bean, ahead of flying out to Rome, to preview the big match.