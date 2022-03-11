Italy v Scotland: Finn Russell needs a big game, defeat unthinkable - Scotsman Rugby Show

Scotland travel to Rome on Saturday needing a win to get their Six Nations campaign back on track.

By Matthew Elder
Friday, 11th March 2022, 5:33 pm

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

Back-to-back defeats to Wales and France have put Scotland out of contention to win the tournament and left them needing victories from their last two games against Italy and Ireland to avoid the disappointing prospect of failing to match last year’s record of three wins.

Gregor Townsend has made five changes to the starting line-up to face the Azzurri, one of them enforced due to the controversial suspension handed out to Duhan van der Merwe for a red card received while playing for Gloucester, while Finn Russell, despite some debate over his position, has retained his place at stand-off.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Italy have not won a Six Nations match since they beat Scotland 22-19 at Murrayfield in 2015, but backed by a passionate crowd on home turf, they will be tricky opponents for Townsend’s men to overcome.

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend leads his team to Rome on Saturday. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

In this episode of the Scotsman Rugby Show, deputy sports editor Matthew Elder is joined by chief rugby correspondent Graham Bean, ahead of flying out to Rome, to preview the big match.

Read More

Read More
Gregor Townsend brands Duhan van der Merwe ban ‘ridiculous’ and wants clarity on...

Get a year of unlimited access to all The Scotsman's sport coverage without the need for a full subscription. Expert analysis of the biggest games, exclusive interviews, live blogs, transfer news and 70 per cent fewer ads on Scotsman.com - all for less than £1 a week. Subscribe to us today

Six NationsFinn RussellGregor TownsendItalyRome
 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.