Gregor Townsend brands Duhan van der Merwe ban ‘ridiculous’ and wants clarity on hand-offs from World Rugby

Van der Merwe will miss Saturday’s game against Italy and the match with Ireland a week later after being given a three-week ban following his red card for Worcester Warriors against London Irish.

The player’s forearm made contact with the face of opponent Kyle Rowe while attempting a hand-off during the Gallagher Premiership match.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Townsend was perplexed by the decision to send off the winger and then angered by the severity of the ban which was the same length as the suspension handed to the France prop Mohamed Haouas for punching Jamie Ritchie in the face during the 2020 Six Nations.

The Scotland coach is concerned that the art of the hand-off is being lost and that van der Merwe is being punished with a tariff equivalent to that used for far more serious offences.

“Look, I was really disappointed with the decision at the time, and I’ve been scratching my head ever since,” said Townsend. “We’re allowed to hand-off in the game of rugby, it’s in the law book and something we do from a young age, it’s something which is celebrated.

“So, you’re allowed to put your hand in someone’s face, in the head area, so for someone to attempt that at high speed against another player who is going at high speed, who is upright trying to tackle him, and execute it in the end but on the way to doing that his forearm touches that player’s face … the fine margin for that, from something which would have been celebrated as a great hand-off, to be sent off from the game and you are not going to play for three weeks, is ridiculous in my view.

Duhan van der Merwe was a try-scorer for Scotland against France but will miss the remainder of the Six Nations through suspension. Picture: Jane Barlow/PA

“World Rugby need to come out with a statement and make a distinction between something which is legal and encouraged in the game, and not put attempted hand-offs in the same criteria as a high-tackle or a dangerous ruck clear.

“They followed the head contact process, but I think that is wrong in this situation. We should be protecting the attacking player in a circumstance like that when he is up against someone trying to tackle him upright.”

Kyle Steyn will replace van der Merwe against Italy in Rome this weekend, one of five changes Townsend has made to his starting XV following the defeat by France.

“Obviously we’re disappointed for Duhan,” added the coach. “He’s very upset. But we’ll move on, and Kyle will go and grab his opportunity. But I have real questions about the game and what we’re trying to do here.”

Duhan van der Merwe was sent off for Worcester Warriors against London Irish. (Photo by Tom Dulat/Getty Images)

Van der Merwe’s case was heard by an independent disciplinary panel that upheld his red card for “reckless or dangerous play”.

Jeremy Summers, chair of the panel, said: “The player had sufficient time and opportunity to have executed a lawful hand-off but failed to do so. The contact he then made to an opponent’s head was direct, at speed and involved a leading forearm all of which are factors pointing to high danger and a red card in the World Rugby Head Contact Process.”

The other Scotland changes for Italy see the return of Sam Johnson at inside centre in place of Sione Tuipulotu, hooker George Turner preferred to Stuart McInally, fit-again Matt Fagerson back at No 8 for Magnus Bradbury and Hamish Watson restored to openside flanker after missing the France match due to Covid. Watson’s inclusion sees Rory Darge move to six in place of the injured Nick Haining.

Tuipulotu, McInally and Bradbury are on the bench along with Allan Dell, Adam Hastings and the uncapped Ven Vellacott. It’s the latter trio’s first involvement in this season’s Six Nations.

Ali Price will win his 50th cap at scrum-half as Scotland bid to reignite their campaign following back-to-back losses to Wales and France.

Italy have made two changes following the loss to Ireland as they seek to avoid a 36th consecutive defeat in the Six Nations.

Benetton scrum-half Callum Braley replaces Stephen Varney and Giacomo Nicotera has been handed an international debut, replacing injured hooker Gianmarco Lucchesi and back-up Hame Faiva, who was red-carded and banned for four weeks for a high tackle against Ireland.