Finn Russell kicks Bath into first Gallagher Premiership final - 'today, our 10 came through'

Scotland stand off keeps his cool from tee to set up date with Northampton

Finn Russell kicked 16 points as Bath reached their first Gallagher Premiership final for nine years after beating Sale 31-23 in a thrilling encounter at the Recreation Ground.

Johann van Graan’s team will face Northampton at Twickenham next Saturday in what has the potential to be a classic contest. Sale, eighth in the table two months ago, gave it everything and wiped out an 18-5 deficit before two second-half Russell penalties and a late Niall Annett try saw Bath home. Flanker Ted Hill and prop Beno Obano also scored for Bath, with Scotland fly-half Russell kicking 16 points from four penalties and two conversions.

Sale also scored three tries – skipper Ben Curry, hooker Tommy Taylor and wing Tom O’Flaherty all crossed – with George Ford adding two penalties and a conversion. But there was no fairy-tale return to action for Sale and England flanker Tom Curry, who featured for 33 minutes off the bench on his first appearance since the World Cup after undergoing major hip surgery.

Bath half back pair of Finn Russell (L) and Ben Spencer celebrate victory.

Russell was the architect of Bath’s victory, kicking 16 points, and his coach Johan can Graan said: “Days like this you need your number 10 to shine. How good was George Ford today? How good was Finn Russell? We are blessed in the Premiership with incredible 10s. Today, our 10 came through.”

Bath have never won the Premiership, losing in the 2004 and 2015 finals to Wasps and Saracens, but they will now head back to English rugby headquarters. “The vision I sold to everyone on July 11, 2022 (when Van Graan took charge) is respect our past but we start from zero. And that’s what we did as a group,” he added. “We are here to build our own legacy and you train for moments like this.”

Bath took a fourth-minute lead after wing Joe Cokanasiga was obstructed chasing a Ben Spencer kick, with Russell making no mistake from 25 metres out. It was a confident start by the home side, and they extended their advantage just eight minutes later following a move started and finished by former Worcester forward Hill. His initial surge into Sale territory did enough damage for Russell to then make a half-break before Spencer’s chip into space was gathered by Hill for a superbly worked try.

Sale needed something from the opening quarter, and they delivered from a first meaningful visit to Bath’s 22 when Curry touched down after a powerful lineout drive. Bath had been dominant until that point, but they quickly returned to the front-foot when wing Will Muir’s lengthy touchfinder gave them an imposing attacking platform. And the Bath forwards did not disappoint, patiently going though phase-play before Obano claimed a try that Russell converted, making it 15-6.

Russell kicked 16 points for Bath at The Rec.

Russell continued to move through his repertoire, booting a penalty from the halfway line, yet Sale struck again from a close-range lineout, with Taylor the latest beneficiary. Ford converted from the touchline, and when he kicked a penalty shortly afterwards Sale were firmly back in contention, trailing by just three points at half-time.

A 40-metre penalty by Ford levelled things up early in the second period, and Tom Curry entered the fray immediately afterwards. Russell’ third successful penalty put Bath ahead again, yet Sale hit back immediately after an attack sparked by wing Tom Roebuck ended with O’Flaherty gathering Joe Carpenter’s kick and crossing wide out.