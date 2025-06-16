Finn Russell in gentle British & Irish Lions intro but one Scot remains absent

Stand-off travels to Dublin after title-winning exploits for Bath at Twickenham

Fresh from helping Bath win the Gallagher Premiership final at Twickenham on Saturday, Finn Russell has linked up with the British & Lions squad in Dublin.

The Scotland stand-off was outstanding in the 23-21 victory over Leicester Tigers and the celebrations continued into Sunday as thousands lined the streets of Bath to acclaim the treble-winning squad during an open-top bus parade.

But it was back to work on Monday for Russell, club-mate Will Stuart and Leicester’s Ollie Chessum as they joined up with Andy Farrell’s Lions who have spent the past week at a training camp in Portugal.

Finn Russell with daughter Skye after helping Bath beat Leicester in the Gallagher Premiership final at the Allianz Stadium at Twickenham on Saturday. | PA

The trio were spared anything too taxing and will not participate in their first training session until Tuesday as preparations are ramped up for Friday’s game against Argentina at the Aviva Stadium.

Also teaming up with the Lions group in Dublin were the 12 Leinster players who helped the Irish side defeat the Bulls in the United Rugby Championship final on Saturday. It means Scotland full-back Blair Kinghorn is the only player who has yet to join Farrell’s squad. The Toulouse player remains in France where his team are involved in the Top 14 play-offs. They face Bayonne in the semi-final in Lyon on Friday. If Toulouse win, they will head to Paris for the final the following Saturday against either Bordeaux-Begles or Toulon. The final falls on the same day as the Lions’ first match in Australia, against Western Force in Perth, so Kinghorn could miss that game too.

Russell, meanwhile, will have the opportunity to work this week with Johnny Sexton, the former Ireland 10 who is part of Farrell’s coaching team. Sexton’s remit is kicking and working with the fly-halves and while he has been less than complimentary in the past about Russell, the Scot has played down any lingering animosity.

British and Irish Lions assistant coach Johnny Sexton during a press conference in Dublin, | PA

Russell’s performance at Twickenham on Saturday has strengthened his chances of claiming the Lions Test jersey although much will depend on the games the composite side will play between now and the first clash with Australia in Brisbane on July 19. Russell is vying with Harlequins' Marcus Smith and Northampton's Fin Smith to be the starting 10.

Sexton spoke to the media on Monday and said he had been getting to know the England pair in Portugal.

“My role is a little bit of everything really, it depends on what person you're working with and what form they're in,” said the Ireland great.

“The first week has just been getting to know Marcus and Fin Smith. I've played against Marcus a couple of times, I don't think I've played against Fin Smith.

“It depends on whether they need a little bit of help or if they're in a good place, remarkably talented, great characters, great people. I've got to know that over the first week and I'm looking forward to working with them.

Pierre Schoeman stretches with Aled Walters, head of performance, during a British & Irish Lions training session at UCD Bowl in Dublin. | Getty Images

“How we progress this week, it's trying to get to know how they kick the ball, what are their cues, if they miss, what do they want to hear. Do they want technical information? All those things. I'm getting to know them and try work it out that way.

“Obviously we have the Leinster and Bath boys joining today which will be good because they'll be in good form with their wins.”