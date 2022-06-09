Fin Smith: Worcester Warriors’ dual-qualified stand-off is on Gregor Townsend’s Scotland radar

Gregor Townsend is monitoring the progress of Fin Smith with a view to calling up the Worcester Warriors stand-off in the future.

By Graham Bean
Thursday, 9th June 2022, 7:00 am
WORCESTER, ENGLAND - APRIL 02: Fin Smith of Worcester Warriors in action during the Gallagher Premiership Rugby match between Worcester Warriors and Newcastle Falcons at Sixways Stadium on April 02, 2022 in Worcester, England. (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)
WORCESTER, ENGLAND - APRIL 02: Fin Smith of Worcester Warriors in action during the Gallagher Premiership Rugby match between Worcester Warriors and Newcastle Falcons at Sixways Stadium on April 02, 2022 in Worcester, England. (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

Smith, who qualifies for Scotland and England, has not been included in Townsend's squad for the summer tour of South America but the national coach has spoken to the player.

The 20-year-old has impressed for Worcester this season, helping them win the Premiership Rugby Cup final against London Irish.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Smith is an England Under-20 international and was born in Warwick but his family is Scottish, hailing from the Borders village of Clovenfords. His grandfather, Tom Elliot, played for Gala, Scotland and the Lions.

“I have chatted to Fin Smith on three occasions now since the Six Nations and have chatted to other players who are dual qualified that have not made our squad,” said Townsend. “He is definitely a player we think very highly of.

Read More

Read More
Finn Russell and Stuart Hogg absent as Scotland tour squad is named with new cap...

“He has played a lot of rugby at a young age and just turned 20 a few weeks ago. It was great to get to know the person as well. He has close links with my old club, his grandad played for Gala and the Lions and his mum is from a village three miles from Gala. It has been good to get that connection and see how his game is progressing. I thought one of his best games was at the weekend when he played Bath.

“I went down to watch the Premiership final against London Irish so yeah, he is progressing but we didn’t feel this tour is the right time for him and obviously he would have to make a commitment between us and England.”

Gregor TownsendScotlandEngland
 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.