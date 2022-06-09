Fin Smith: Worcester Warriors’ dual-qualified stand-off is on Gregor Townsend’s Scotland radar

WORCESTER, ENGLAND - APRIL 02: Fin Smith of Worcester Warriors in action during the Gallagher Premiership Rugby match between Worcester Warriors and Newcastle Falcons at Sixways Stadium on April 02, 2022 in Worcester, England. (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)

Smith, who qualifies for Scotland and England, has not been included in Townsend's squad for the summer tour of South America but the national coach has spoken to the player.

The 20-year-old has impressed for Worcester this season, helping them win the Premiership Rugby Cup final against London Irish.

Smith is an England Under-20 international and was born in Warwick but his family is Scottish, hailing from the Borders village of Clovenfords. His grandfather, Tom Elliot, played for Gala, Scotland and the Lions.

“I have chatted to Fin Smith on three occasions now since the Six Nations and have chatted to other players who are dual qualified that have not made our squad,” said Townsend. “He is definitely a player we think very highly of.

“He has played a lot of rugby at a young age and just turned 20 a few weeks ago. It was great to get to know the person as well. He has close links with my old club, his grandad played for Gala and the Lions and his mum is from a village three miles from Gala. It has been good to get that connection and see how his game is progressing. I thought one of his best games was at the weekend when he played Bath.