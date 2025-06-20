Ex-Scotland winger Rufus McLean called up by USA after domestic abuse conviction
Rufus McLean, the former Scotland winger who pleaded guilty to domestic abuse charges, has been called up by the USA national team and could play against Scotland at Murrayfield in November.
The ex-Glasgow Warriors player has been named in the US squad for their summer series which includes a match against England.
McLean, 25, was sacked by Glasgow in January 2023 after subjecting his former partner to "aggressive" and "controlling" behaviour over two years. Edinburgh Sheriff Court heard the three-times capped Scotland international pushed, hurled abuse at, and tracked her. He was ordered to do 120 hours of unpaid work and issued a 10-year non-harassment order.
The player moved to the United States and played for American Raptors before joining Houston SaberCats. McLean, who was born in Boston and grew up in Scotland, is now set to resume his international rugby career with the USA Eagles.
He won his last Scotland cap in the summer Test against Argentina on July 16, 2022, and is able to switch international allegiance after a three-year ‘cooling off’ period under World Rugby regulations.
The USA have three matches scheduled for next month, against Belgium on July 5, Spain on July 12 and England on July 19. It means McLean could make his debut in the latter fixture at Audi Field in Washington DC.
The USA will tour Europe in the autumn and are due to play Scotland at Murrayfield on November 1. McLean first played for Scotland at the Edinburgh stadium in October 2021, scoring two tries on his debut in a 60-14 win over Tonga. He then featured in the 30-15 loss to world champions South Africa the following month.
McLean engaged in a campaign of ‘aggressive’ and ‘controlling’ domestic abuse against his former partner. He admitted in court he had regularly sworn at her and been verbally abusive towards her, pushed her to her injury, tracked her movements via her phone’s location service, requested passwords for her social media accounts and dictated what she could and couldn’t wear.
He was sacked by Glasgow Warriors who said his actions "constituted gross misconduct and breach of contract".
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.