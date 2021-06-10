England A v Scotland A: Live TV details revealed

Scotland’s A international against England will be broadcast on terrestrial TV.

Mike Blair, Scotland's interim head coach for the summer programme against England A, Romania and Georgia. Picture: Paul Devlin/SNS
Channel 4 will show live coverage of the match at Leicester’s Welford Road on Sunday, June 27.

Scotland have named a 37-man squad for their summer schedule which also includes Test matches against Romania and Georgia.

The squad, which will be led by interim head coach Mike Blair, contains 17 uncapped players.

Channel 4 has already struck a deal to screen the British and Irish Lions Test match against Japan at BT Murrayfield the day before and will show highlights of the tour of South Africa.

There will be more rugby available on a free-to-air basis over the summer with Channel 4 also showing live coverage of England’s match up against the USA at Twickenham on July 4 as well as their game against Canada on July 10.

No TV details have been revealed as yet for Scotland’s matches in Romania and Georgia.

