The 17 uncapped players picked by Scotland for summer tour v England A, Romania and Georgia

3. Josh Bayliss (flanker)

Josh Bayliss was called into the Scotland squad for the Six Nations match with France only for the game to be postponed due to an outbreak of Covid in the French camp. The 23-year-old flanker then sustained an injury which ruled him out of the rearranged game. The Bath player is a former England Under-20 international who qualifies for Scotland through his Aberdonian grandmother.

Photo: Ashley Western/PA