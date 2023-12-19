Emiliano Boffelli return lifts Edinburgh for 1872 Cup clash with Glasgow Warriors

Emiliano Boffelli is close to making his return for Edinburgh and has a chance of being involved in Friday’s inter-city derby clash with Glasgow Warriors at Scotstoun.

Emiliano Boffelli has not featured for Edinburgh this season but is in line to return against Glasgow Warriors at Scotstoun. (Photo by Ewan Bootman / SNS Group)

The 28-year-old has not played since starting for Argentina against England in the third-place play-off match at the Rugby World Cup in Paris on October 27. A toe injury picked up by the player at the tournament ruled him out of the start of the club season but he is on course for the 1872 Cup first leg. “He has a chance for Friday and it is great to see him back training,” said Sean Everitt. “He had a full week of training last week and his return comes at the right time with the concussion for Harry Paterson so he will be up for selection in the match 23 this weekend.”

Paterson started at full-back in Edinburgh’s Challenge Cup win over Castres on Saturday but had to be taken off early after being the victim of a dangerous high tackle from centre Adrea Cocagi. Paterson won’t be involved this weekend.

Boffelli, who can play wing or full-back, may start on the bench against Glasgow, with Darcy Graham, Duhan van der Merwe and Wes Goosen filling the back three slots. Either way, it provides a big lift for Edinburgh to have Boffelli back available, particularly after the departure last month of Blair Kinghorn to Toulouse.

“He is a great guy and is very popular in the group, very knowledgeable and experienced,” Everitt said of Boffelli. “He played in the World Cup semi-final not that long ago so we are very fortunate to have the services of a quality player like that. He also brings a wealth of experience to the team and a calmness and composure in the back field. With the absence of Blair, Boff is the guy we will look to to do the job for us.”

Ben Healy, the stand-off who joined in the summer from Munster, will continue to be Edinburgh’s frontline goalkicker, confirmed Everitt, who now is spoilt for choice in the back three after Graham also returned from a long-term injury last weekend.

“It is an international back three,” added the coach. “Darcy showed what he was about in the World Cup. He is a busy player on the field and likes to get his hands on the ball. The more touches he has on the ball the more problems he causes for the opposition. It is great to have him back. And Duhan is playing really well too and we saw bits and pieces of what he can do on Saturday afternoon. He is in good form. Having an international back three is a dream for any club.”