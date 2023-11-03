Edinburgh look set be without Emiliano Boffelli until after Christmas due to a foot injury picked up by the player at the Rugby World Cup.

Sean Everitt, the Edinburgh coach, is hopeful the wing/full-back can return for the 1872 Cup second leg against Glasgow Warriors at Murrayfield on Saturday, December 30, the ninth round of the United Rugby Championship. Boffelli, 28, helped Argentina reach the semi-finals of the World Cup in France and sustained the injury in the bronze medal play-off game against England in Paris last Friday.

“He will be out long term and he will be available either round nine or ten,” said Everitt, who is also without Darcy Graham who injured his hip playing for Scotland at the World Cup. On the plus side, Edinburgh are able to bring back fellow wing Duhan van der Merwe for Saturday’s match against Leinster in Dublin as they look to continue their solid start under their new coach.

“A guy like Boffelli, you don’t want to lose him when you have a guy like Darcy Graham out and it is a position where we are thin at the moment,” said Everitt. “We have Duhan back this week which does help us in that position and we have internationals to replace internationals so it is not the end of the world. We are in a fortunate position as far as that is concerned.”

