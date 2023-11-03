Emiliano Boffelli injury blow as Edinburgh winger ruled out until after Christmas
Sean Everitt, the Edinburgh coach, is hopeful the wing/full-back can return for the 1872 Cup second leg against Glasgow Warriors at Murrayfield on Saturday, December 30, the ninth round of the United Rugby Championship. Boffelli, 28, helped Argentina reach the semi-finals of the World Cup in France and sustained the injury in the bronze medal play-off game against England in Paris last Friday.
“He will be out long term and he will be available either round nine or ten,” said Everitt, who is also without Darcy Graham who injured his hip playing for Scotland at the World Cup. On the plus side, Edinburgh are able to bring back fellow wing Duhan van der Merwe for Saturday’s match against Leinster in Dublin as they look to continue their solid start under their new coach.
“A guy like Boffelli, you don’t want to lose him when you have a guy like Darcy Graham out and it is a position where we are thin at the moment,” said Everitt. “We have Duhan back this week which does help us in that position and we have internationals to replace internationals so it is not the end of the world. We are in a fortunate position as far as that is concerned.”
Boffelli is back in Edinburgh and receiving treatment from the club’s medical staff, one of a number of players currently sidelined. Everitt expects Graham to be back for round seven of the URC, which is the match against Ulster on December 2. Scotland captain Jamie Ritchie, who like Graham was injured against Ireland, is due to return from a shoulder issue in round five, the home game with Bulls. Scott Steele, the Scotland international scrum-half Edinburgh signed from Harlequins but who has yet to play, should be available for round six, against Benetton, as he recovers from a hip problem, while Sam Skinner, out with a knee injury, is expected back in round five or six. Viliame Mata will miss the Leinster game with a shoulder problem but Everitt expects him back next weekend.
