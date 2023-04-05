Scott Steele is excited about getting his first crack at playing professional rugby in Scotland after the Harlequins scrum-half agreed to join Edinburgh for next season.

Scott Steele of Harlequins will join Edinburgh Rugby this summer. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

The 29-year-old Scotland international has signed a one-year deal with the capital club having spent his entire senior career to date in England since moving south to join Leicester Tigers in 2011. A product of Dumfries Academy and Dumfries Saints, Steele also went on to represent London Irish before joining Harlequins in 2020 and helping them claim a Premiership title in his first season.

After representing Scotland at U17, U18 and U20 levels, he made his senior international breakthrough in the 2021 Six Nations campaign which included historic away wins over England and France. Steele, who has four caps, is now looking forward to reacquainting himself with Edinburgh having attended the city’s Merchiston Castle School in his younger days.

“I’m extremely excited about the opportunity to move to Edinburgh," he told the club's website. "Coming back home to Scotland after 12 years playing down in England is something I’ve always wanted to do.

“Moving to Edinburgh will hopefully be an easy transition for me as I know a lot of the current squad through my time in the Scotland set-up, and also having spent time in the city during my last year of school.”

Steele is also looking forward to his first taste of the URC, adding: “I’m buzzing to play in the United Rugby Championship. Speaking to mates that play in the league, they absolutely love it.

“Getting to play against different teams from different countries will be new to me and something I’m looking forward to. I’ve been lucky enough to play against a few South African teams in the Heineken Champions Cup and really enjoyed it.”

Edinburgh head coach Mike Blair, who is stepping down at the end of the season, believes Steele will slot perfectly into the Edinburgh squad.

“He’s a player that brings great experience, while he’ll also be a great fit culturally, given his links to the current squad and experience of rugby in the city,” he said.