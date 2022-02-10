Edinburgh team v Leinster: Duo back from injury and two possible debutants

The international duo return from the respective injuries that kept them out of last month’s loss to Ospreys and are selected alongside young stand-off Charlie Savala, who makes his second start of the season to complete the changes to the backline.

Up front, Adam McBurney gets the nod at hooker alongside Fijian international tighthead Lee-Roy Atalifo, while recent FOSROC Academy graduate Ben Muncaster is named at blindside flanker to make his first start of the season.

Elsewhere, recently recruited tighthead prop Jake Armstrong and Watsonians and former Scotland U20 back-row, Kwagga van Niekirk, are both named among the replacements and will make their Edinburgh debuts if called upon.

James Lang is back in the Edinburgh Rugby starting XV for the trip to Leinster. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

Head coach Mike Blair said: "I'm really excited to see how the guys go. It's a great opportunity – similar to the Saracens game – where we talked about where we're at as a group and whether we can rise to the challenge.

“What we need to do is really take the game to Leinster. We need this group to really step up and take their opportunity. That’s something I've been really pleased with so far, is that when guys have got games, they've done themselves proud and pushed their case even more in the weeks to come.

“Leinster are clearly a quality side and they’ll be looking for a reaction after falling short against Cardiff a fortnight ago. We’re excited to take our game to the league champions and the guys will be relishing the opportunity to once again represent the club and the city.”

The inclusion of Argentine international Moyano on the wing is the only alteration to an otherwise unchanged back-three as compatriot Emiliano Boffelli (wing) and Henry Immelman (full-back) once again start.

Scotland international Lang links up with academy graduate Matt Currie in midfield, while scrum-half Henry Pyrgos – who skippers the side – and stand-off Savala combine at half-back.

Loosehead prop Boan Venter – who became the first-ever prop to score a URC hat-trick on his last outing against Ospreys – packs down alongside McBurney and Atalifo up front, as locks Marshall Sykes and Glen Young complete the tight-five.