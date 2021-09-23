Edinburgh Rugby’s new ground to be rebranded ‘The DAM Health Stadium’ as naming rights are sold

The five-year deal is worth a seven-figure sum.

The team are embarking on their first season in their new 7,800-capacity home which has been built on the back pitches at Murrayfield.

Initially known simply as the ‘Edinburgh Rugby Stadium’, the club have now struck a deal with DAM Health which is one of the UK’s leading providers of Covid-19 testing.

Edinburgh's new ground will be known as the DAM Health Stadium. Edinburgh players Ramiro Moyano, left, and and Jack Blain, right, flank the club's MD Douglas Struth and DAM Health’s medical director, Professor Frank Joseph.

As part of the agreement, test laboratories will be installed on the BT Murrayfield campus, with all testing for the club and Scottish Rugby teams conducted by DAM Health on their doorstep.

The laboratory will also aim offer a suite of private tests to the public – including Fit to Fly RT-PCR, Lateral Flow Antigen and Test to Release. Edinburgh’s season ticket holders, business club members and wider partners will be offered discounted services.

Edinburgh will play their first competitive match in the new stadium on Saturday when they host the Scarlets in their opening match of the new United Rugby Championship season.

Edinburgh Rugby's first game in their new stadium was the pre-season match against Newcastle Falcons. Picture: Ross Parker/SNS

Dr James Robson, Scottish Rugby’s chief medical officer, believes the tie-up with the health testing company makes sense in the current climate.

“This is fantastic news for the club and stadium but also a hugely exciting partnership from a medical perspective, providing an extremely important service for Edinburgh and all Scottish Rugby teams,” said Dr Robson.

“PCR Coronavirus testing remains a priority need in the current climate, to enable us to continue with our sport, so it’s fantastic we have a long-standing partner secured in that regard, while the capacity to develop near-patient testing through the on-site laboratory in the future is magnificent.”

Douglas Struth, Edinburgh Rugby’s managing director, added: “To secure a deal of this magnitude means a huge amount to the club and is a major vote of confidence in what we’re trying to build and achieve here at Edinburgh Rugby.”

Edinburgh Rugby's new home will be known as ‘The DAM Health Stadium’. Picture: Ross Parker/SNS

DAM Health’s medical director, Professor Frank Joseph, said: “We will be using our range of test methods for the teams and their staff and will also be offering our services to the club’s supporters. We cannot wait to see thousands of fans in the fabulous DAM Health Stadium full of noise, energy and colour.”