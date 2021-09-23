Duncan Weir picked for key role as Glasgow Warriors face Ulster in United Rugby Championship opener

Glasgow Warriors' Duncan Weir will start at 10 against Ulster in Belfast. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

Weir, who rejoined the club in the summer from Worcester, will start at stand-off in Belfast on Friday, with Thompson on the bench.

Thompson finished last season strongly but head coach Danny Wilson has gone for the experienced Weir as his starting 10. It will be the fly-half’s first competitive appearance for the Warriors since 2016. Scrum-half George Horne will be alongside him.

Sione Tuipulotu, who also signed for the club in the summer after a spell in Japanese rugby, is rewarded for his impressive displays in pre-season against Newcastle and Worcester with selection at outside centre, lining up alongside Sam Johnson in the Glasgow midfield.

The back three sees Rufus McLean and Kyle Steyn named on the wings, with Cole Forbes at full-back.

In the pack, the club’s player of the month Johnny Matthews retains his place at hooker, with the co-captain Fraser Brown on the bench. The props are on-loan loosehead Brad Thyer and former Edinburgh tighthead Simon Berghan.

Richie Gray and Scott Cummings make up an experienced second row, while the back row comprises Australian international Jack Dempsey, Rory Darge and co-captain Ryan Wilson.

The match kicks off at 7.35pm and is live on Premier Sports.

Glasgow Warriors (v Ulster, United Rugby Championship, Friday, 7.35pm)

15. Cole Forbes

14. Kyle Steyn

13. Sione Tuipulotu

12. Sam Johnson

11. Rufus McLean

10. Duncan Weir

9. George Horne

1. Brad Thyer

2. Johnny Matthews

3. Simon Berghan

4. Scott Cummings

5. Richie Gray

6. Ryan Wilson (C)

7. Rory Darge

8. Jack Dempsey

Substitutes

16. Fraser Brown

17. Jamie Bhatti

18. Murray McCallum

19. Lewis Bean

20. Rob Harley

21. Jamie Dobie

22. Ross Thompson