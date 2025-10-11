Edinburgh Rugby's crime count costs them dear but Sean Everitt remains proud

Defeat at Munster piles on early-season agony for capital side

Edinburgh are still searching for their first win of the new United Rugby Championship season after losing narrowly against Munster in Cork.

Head coach Sean Everitt was proud of the way his team battled but rued several key moments of ill-discipline on a night when they were shown four yellow cards. Glen Young, D'arcy Rae, Freddy Douglas and Magnus Bradbury were all sent to the sin-bin.

“We played 80 minutes with 14 men and that’s never going to be ideal when you play away to Munster,” Everitt told Premier Sports at full-time. “They’re a difficult team to beat at home.

Edinburgh Rugby head coach Sean Everitt. | SNS Group

“I’m very proud of the way the boys fought in that game, made a contest out of every set-piece, every breakdown. That’s what we asked them to do. We wanted to take Munster out of their rhythm and we certainly did do that. But it’s disappointing.”

The teams traded early tries at Virgin Media Park on Friday evening. Andrew Smith gathered a long kick from a quick line-out for the hosts and Scotland hooker Ewan Ashman replied from a driving maul.

Edinburgh scrum-half Ben Vellacott crossed from close range and Ben Healy added the extras, but the visitors’ good work was undone by two quickfire yellow cards. Young infringed on the goal-line and Rae was guilty of a high tackle.

Ireland prop Michael Milne crashed through for a try as Munster took full advantage of playing against 13 men.

Wycherley bags winning try

Edinburgh returned to their full complement and stretched their lead when Darcy Graham expertly ran on to a cross-field kick from James Lang and Healy converted. But Milne got his second try after a breakdown entry yellow for Douglas and, with Bradbury then sent to the bin for a croc-roll, Fineen Wycherley bundled over on 73 minutes for the match-winning score.

Edinburgh had lost their opening URC match 21-18 away to Italian side Zebre and were then left sidelined last weekend when their match at home to Ulster was postponed because of Storm Amy, with the wind speeds deemed top dangerous to host the match at Hive Stadium and Murrayfield unavailable due to a recently relaid pitch. It means they are still searching for their first victory of the campaign.

“We’ve got to continue,” added Everitt. “You can’t back off because you’ve lost a game away to Munster. We've lost two away games now. Fortunately we got one point out of this one.

