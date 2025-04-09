Edinburgh Rugby land 'dynamic' 26y/o Scotland star but deal casts further doubts on veteran's future

Scotland hooker agrees deal with capital outfit

Scotland internationalist Dylan Richardson will be an Edinburgh Rugby player next season after the capital club agreed a two-year deal with the hooker.

Richardson, who currently plays for United Rugby Championship rivals Sharks, can also operate as a loose forward and will move to Edinburgh in time for the start of the 2025/26 campaign.

The 26-year-old has been capped six times by Scotland and was part of the Sharks team that won the EPCR Challenge Cup. He has featured 35 times for the Durban outfit but has decided that his long-term future belongs in Scotland, the country of his father’s birth.

New Edinburgh Rugby hooker Dylan Richardson has been capped six times by Scotland. | SNS Group / SRU

Richardson’s impending arrival casts further doubt over the long-term future of fellow Scotland hooker Dave Cherry, who is out of contract with Edinburgh at the end of the season and was recently linked with a move to French club Vannes. Cherry, 34, started all of Scotland’s recent Six Nations matches.

Edinburgh also have Ewan Ashman and Paddy Harrison on their books as options at hooker and head coach Sean Everitt welcomed signing such an important player for the future.

“We’re thrilled to welcome a player of Dylan’s quality to Edinburgh Rugby,” said Everitt. “He’s a strong and dynamic player who brings plenty of experience from his time with the Sharks and his international appearances for Scotland. His versatility, being able to play both hooker and in the back row, will be a real asset for us

“Having worked with Dylan previously, I’m very familiar with his game and I know he will be a good fit culturally. He fits the profile of the squad we’re trying to build here at Edinburgh, and we’re excited to welcome him to the club this summer.”

Sean Everitt’s impact

On making the move to the capital, Richardson explained: I’m incredibly excited for this next chapter in my career. Moving to Scotland and joining a club with such a strong history and passionate support base is a massive opportunity.

“I’m looking forward to embracing the new environment, challenging myself both on and off the field, and contributing to the continued success of Edinburgh Rugby.

“Coach Sean has played a significant role in my development as a player, and having the chance to work under his leadership again is something I’m really looking forward to,” continued Richardson. “His belief in my abilities and his vision for the team made the decision to join Edinburgh an easy one.

“I have a lot of respect for him as a coach and as a person, and I’m excited to be part of what he’s building at the club.”

Dave Cherry is out of contract at Edinburgh. | SNS Group

Richardson has yet to play against Edinburgh in his professional career, although he may get an opportunity when the Sharks visit the Hive later this month on URC duty.

“Although I haven't faced them on the pitch, I've been in the same league as Edinburgh and watched them extensively,” added Richardson. “It's a real privilege to now be part of such a proud club and city. I’m looking forward to connecting with the fans, embracing the team culture, and giving everything I have to help drive the club forward.”