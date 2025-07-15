Edinburgh Rugby and Glasgow Warriors discover 4 Investec Champions Cup fixtures

Scottish clubs in Europe’s premier event land fixture list

Glasgow Warriors will kick off the 2025/26 Investec Champions Cup on opening night after their match away at Sale Sharks was scheduled for Friday, December 5 at 8pm.

Franco Smith’s side will head to the Salford Community Stadium to take on the Gallagher Prem outfit, who have Scotland internationalists Arron Reed and Gus Warr as part of their squad.

Edinburgh Rugby have been given a home match to kick off their campaign against Toulon from the Top 14. The French side, who Scotland scrum-half Ben White plays for, are due at the Hive Stadium on Sunday, December 7 at 5.30pm in the final match of the first round of fixtures.

Edinburgh Rugby close off their Investec Champions Cup pool-phase fixtures away at Finn Russell and Bath. | SNS Group

Edinburgh are in Pool 2 of the competition alongside Bath, Toulon, Munster, Castres and Gloucester, while Warriors have Toulouse, Clermont Auvergne, Hollywoodbets Sharks, Saracens and Sale Sharks in Pool 1.

Each team plays four fixtures against the clubs who are not in their domestic leagues, so Edinburgh will not face Munster and Glasgow avoid the Hollywoodbets Sharks, who are in the United Rugby Championship alongside them. The top four in the pool qualify for the last 16 of the tournament, with first and second place being at home and third and fourth away. Finishing fifth results in dropping down to the Challenge Cup, while sixth place results in European elimination.

After facing Sale Sharks, Glasgow are at home to Toulouse on Saturday, December 13a at 8pm, with Scotland fly-half Blair Kinghorn among the Top 14 champions’ star-studded squad due to visit Scotstoun. In round three, they travel to the Stade Marcel-Michelin to take on Clermont Auvergne on Saturday, January 10 (3.15pm) before closing off at home to Saracens on Sunday, January 18 (5.30pm).

A week on from facing Top 14 opposition, Edinburgh head to France in gameweek two to play Castres at Stade Pierre-Fabre on Sunday, December 14 at 1pm. Their third pool match is at home to Gloucester on Friday, January 9 (8pm) before finishing off away at Bath, who have Scotland fly-half Finn Russell in their squad, on Friday, January 16 (8pm).