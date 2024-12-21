Edinburgh out to avoid ‘red head’ mindset in bid to scratch six-year itch in Glasgow

Captain Grant Gilchrist stresses the need for discipline and accuracy

Edinburgh have not won in Glasgow since 2018 and captain Grant Gilchrist knows that to change that his team will have to strike a balance between being emotionally ready and rugby smart against opponents who are odds on to come out on top.

Not many neutrals are giving the capital side a chance when rugby’s oldest club rivalry resumes at Hampden on Sunday but Gilchrist believes his side can prevail if they keep their discipline and unleash their potent attacking threats.

He is a big admirer of what Glasgow Warriors have achieved under Franco Smith but is also aware that Edinburgh were one of only five teams to beat them last season on their march to the URC title. That win at Murrayfield last December was probably the high point of Edinburgh’s campaign but to repeat that victory on the road will require mental fortitude as well as physical dominance.

Grant Gilchrist, second from right, with team-mates Juan Pablo Socino, James Johnstone and Jamie Ritchie after Edinburgh's 16-8 win at Scotstoun in 2018, their last victory in Glasgow. | SNS Group

“It is a huge part of this game, and a huge part of any game, especially derbies and big games – how you can be emotional enough, looking to dominate the opposition, but you also have to be disciplined and accurate,” said Gilchrist. “It is a constant battle, making sure you are emotional enough that you are winning collisions and not drifting in the game. But you need to find that balance.

“If you are going to go out with a red head and smack things as hard as you can, that’s great. But if you come unstuck accuracy-wise, you are going to lose the game. It is as simple as that, especially against a team like Glasgow, who are so strong when they get in your 22.”

Glasgow won 22-10 at Scotstoun in the first leg last year then lost 19-14 in the return at Murrayfield, enough to win the 1872 Cup on aggregate. This season, the Warriors are hosting Edinburgh at Hampden, a switch welcomed by Gilchrist.

“I love playing at Scotstoun, but it’s going to be extra-special playing at Hampden,” he said. “As a football fan as well, to play at the national stadium is going to be extra-special.”

Gilchrist used to watch Scotland at Hampden in his youth in the days of James McFadden and will hope his talented back division can add some Faddy-like flair to the muscle up front.

“I think these games can become a bit of an arm-wrestle," said the lock, who was part of the Edinburgh team that won 16-8 at Scotstoun six years ago. “Thinking back to when we were at polar ends of the table, we were scrapping away and we found a way of winning.

Grant Gilchrist wants Edinburgh to get it right emotionally against Glasgow but remain disciplined and accurate. | SNS Group

“I don’t think we’re in that situation now. We need to be all the things that they are. We’re not just turning up to be the niggly, physical, abrasive team that can win an arm-wrestle: we’re a much better team than that.

“You look across our team. That’s not our mindset. Our mindset is that we’re going to go and win the game. And that has to come through a level of desire, a level of effort that is non-negotiable, but then also skill and accuracy.