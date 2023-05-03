Sebastian Cancelliere has scored nine tries for Glasgow Warriors this season. (Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group)

The Argentina international winger, who moved to Scotstoun in summer 2021 after a stint with Super Rugby side Jaguares, has scored 11 tries in 23 starts in his two years at the club. He has been especially prolific this season, with nine tries in 14 appearances despite an injury-interrupted campaign. He returned to the side on Saturday, helping Glasgow defeat Scarlets in the Challenge Cup semi-final, after three months out with a knee issue. The Warriors are now through to a European final for the first time in the club’s history and will face Toulon at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin on May 19. They are also involved in the United Rugby Championship play-offs and will take on Munster at home in the quarter-finals on Saturday night.

“We’ve got an incredibly talented group of players here, and I feel like we’re really building something as a group,” Cancelliere told glasgowwarriors.org. “I love the way we play rugby and I feel so comfortable in the systems and setup we play here. It’s the way I love to play and this season has been so much fun to be involved with. Glasgow is also a fantastic city to live and work – some people might have concerns about the weather, but those sort of things don’t matter when you love being here! My wife and I are really settled here and I’m enjoying every part of it.”

