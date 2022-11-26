Scottish rugby legend Doddie Weir, who has battled MND since 2016, has died at the age of 52.

Former Scotland rugby player Doddie Weir was diagnosed with MND in 2016

The former Scotland international, who won 61 caps, used his profile to push for better research to be carried out into MND and appealed for improved care to be given to those afflicted by it.

Weir’s wife Kathy announced his passing through the SRU in a statement tweeted this evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our beloved husband and father, Doddie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Doddie was an inspirational force of nature. His unending energy and drive, and his strength of character powered him through his rugby and business careers and, we believe, enabled him to fight the effects of MND (Motor Neurone Disease) for so many years.

"Doddie put the same same energy and even mor elove and fun into our lives together; he was a true family man. Whether working together on the farm, on holiday, or celebrating occasions with wider family and friends, Doddie was always in the thick of it. We are lucky to have shared our lives with him and we cherish all those memories: his love and warmth, his support and advice, his quick wit, and his terrible jokes. It is difficult to put into words how much we will miss him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"MND took so much from Doddie, but never his spirit and determination. He battled MND so bravely, and whilst his own battle may be over, his fight continues through his foundation, until a cure is found for all those with this devastating disease.

"Hamish, Angus, Ben and I would like to thanks everyone for your support and for respecting our privacy at this difficult time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former Scotland player Doddie Weir with Jamie Ritchie ahead of the Autumn International match at BT Murrayfield Stadium, Edinburgh. Picture date: Sunday November 13, 2022.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon tweeted: “This is so terribly sad. Doddie was one of our nation’s sporting legends, but the brave way he responded to MND surpassed anything ever achieved on the rugby pitch. He refused to let it dim his spirit and did so much to help others. My condolences to his loved ones. #RIPDoddie”

Advertisement Hide Ad