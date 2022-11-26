'A giant amongst big men': Doddie Weir tributes pour in from rugby and sporting world after Scotland legend's death

The rugby and sporting world has paid tribute to Doddie Weir after the Scotland’s legend sad passing was announced on Saturday evening.

Doddie Weir was called a 'giant amongst big men' by his former team-mate Gavin Hastings.

The 52-year-old, who won 61 caps for Scotland, had been battling MND since 2016. He was an enormously popular person in rugby circles and clubs, former team-mates and organisations rushed to send condolences and pay their respects on social media.

Gavin Hastings: “Doddie. You have been a giant amongst big men. You have never complained, never felt sorry for yourself but have sought to make the world a more comfortable place for those who come after you. RIP Big Man and our love goes out to Kathy and the boys.”

Scott Hastings: “We lost the most lovable man in the world today! DODDIE WEIR we will honour your legacy & find a cure for MND @MNDoddie5 #tacklemnd #doddieaid #united2endmnd.”

Brian Moore: “Very sorry to hear about the death of Doddie Weir. An outstanding man in every sense and one who will be sorely missed. RIP Big Man.”

Kenny Dalglish: “Very sad to hear the news about Doddie Weir. He led my example, inspiring so many others with MND and made great strides towards treatment and ultimately finding a cure for the disease. He leaves behind an incredible legacy. Our sympathy goes to his wife and 3 boys. RIP Doddie.”

Bill Beaumont: “Today, the rugby family mourns one of its most inspirational members. Doddie Weir was a force of nature on and off the rugby field and a role model to all. His strength of character was unwavering, inspiring and moving. He channelled his determination into fighting his own battle, while also fighting the battle for all MND sufferers through his tireless campaigning and fundraising. Always with a smile. Quite simply, he was a remarkable man. The thoughts of the global rugby family are with Doddie’s wife Kathy and three children Hamish, Angus and Ben at this difficult time.”

Newcastle Falcons: “It is with desperate sadness that Newcastle Falcons has learned of the passing of our former player and lifetime friend, Doddie Weir OBE. Rest in peace, Doddie.”

Melrose Rugby: “We would like to pay tribute to our dear friend Doddie Weir OBE who sadly passed away earlier today after a long and public battle with MND. Every single person who has been touched by Doddie’s kindness, bravery, and humour will feel his loss.”

Guinness Six Nations: “A truly sad day for rugby with the passing of one of the game’s most-loved characters, Doddie Weir. The reception he recently received at Murrayfield spoke volumes about his standing in the game and in the fans’ hearts. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends.”

Edinburgh Rugby: “Everyone at Edinburgh Rugby is heartbroken by this news, as we and the rugby community lose a friend of irrepressible bravery and spirit. Rest in peace Doddie.”

Glasgow Warriors: “An inspiration. A legend. One of a kind. From all of us at Glasgow Warriors, we send our heartfelt condolences to Doddie's family. Thank you for everything, Doddie. Rest in peace.”

British and Irish Lions: “We're devastated to hear of the passing of Doddie. A Scotland legend, his determination to raise awareness & help find a cure for MND epitomised his personality. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, all connected with Scottish Rugby and his charity @MNDoddie5 #RIPDoddie”

Andy Nicol: “Broken with this news #RIPDoddie”

Autumn Nations Series: “A truly sad day for rugby with the passing of one of the game’s most-loved characters, Doddie Weir. The reception he recently received at Murrayfield spoke volumes about his standing in the game and in the fans’ hearts. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends.”

Leinster Rugby: “All our thoughts are with the Weir family but also his extended family at @GlasgowWarriors and @Scotlandteam - a giant of the game gone far too soon. Codladh sámh, Doddie.”

Kelly Brown: “So so sad to hear this news. A giant of a man on and off the pitch…everybody loves Doddie Weir.”

Austin Healey: “So sad to hear of the passing of the great @DoddieWeir5 one of a kind will be missed by the whole rugby world x”

Gabby Logan: “Dearest Doddie you have inspired so many people on the rugby pitch and in your relentless campaigning for MND. We were lucky to call you a friend. To see you as the adoring husband to Cathy and the best Dad to Hamish, Angus and Ben was to really know you. We will all miss you.”

United Rugby Championship (URC): “Doddie Weir forever in our hearts Our sincerest condolences go to Doddie’s family. We would like to express our deepest gratitude for his acts of bravery and for being an inspiration to us all. @DoddieWeir5, thank you.”

Edinburgh Accies: “Doddie Weir was special and was dear to so many. Scotland mourns the loss of a giant. Our sincere thoughts and condolences are with Doddie’s family at this difficult time.”

