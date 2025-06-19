Decision made on Finn Russell’s future as three-year deal agreed for Scotland stand-off

Russell helped Bath win their first English title in 29 years

Sign up to our Rugby Union newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Finn Russell has ended speculation about his future at club level by signing a new contract with Bath which ties him to the team until June 2028.

The Scotland stand-off helped Bath triumph in the Gallagher Premiership final on Saturday, adding the trophy to the European Challenge Cup and Premiership Cup they won earlier in the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Russell, 32, has been an integral part of the success and his fine form has seen him linked with a number of clubs, including a return to Racing 92 in Paris where he spent five seasons.

Finn Russell enjoys Bath's Premiership final win over Leicester with his daughters. | Getty Images

But Russell has opted to extend his stay at Bath, signing a new three-year contract.

"I have loved my time here at Bath," said Russell. "It’s a great team and a great club. We’ve come a long way over the last couple of years, and I am really looking forward to staying here and seeing what the club can achieve."

Russell joined Bath from Racing on a three-year deal in summer 2023. He helped them reach the Premiership final in his first season but they lost to Northampton Saints at Twickenham. They went one better this season, beating Leicester in the final to become English champions for the first time in 29 years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The fans have been outstanding since I got here," added Russell. "We’ve had some big results at home and that’s just our way of giving back to the fans and trying to represent them in the right way.

“The way the club is developing and with the young players coming through, the belief and confidence that we’ve got week-to-week is just growing. There are some brilliant new signings coming in as well who will be great additions to the club, and I can’t wait to get started next season.”

Scotland's Finn Russell has signed a new three-year contract with Bath. | PA

Russell has made 45 appearances for Bath in two seasons, scoring 420 points across all competitions, including four tries. He ended 2024-25 with 183 points in the Premiership.

Head coach Johann van Graan, who has transformed the club’s fortunes, said tying Russell down on a new deal was a great bit of business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s amazing news," van Graan told the Bath website. "Finn is one of the world’s best 10s, a player who performs in the big moments and more importantly he’s an incredible team man and a family man."