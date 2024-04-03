Darcy Graham play-off hope as Edinburgh give injury update on international quartet

Darcy Graham has not played since Edinburgh's EPCR Challenge Cup match against Gloucester on January 13. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

Sean Everitt’s side are currently ninth in the standings with five rounds of fixtures remaining in the regular season. Only the top eight will go through to the play-offs which are scheduled to begin on June 7.

Graham, 26, has not played since the Challenge Cup defeat by Gloucester on January 13. The Scotland winger is currently sidelined following groin surgery but his whole season has been blighted by injuries and he has played only four times since the Rugby World Cup.

He missed the start of the Six Nations due to a quad issue then suffered the groin injury when he was close to a return, meaning he missed the entire championship. Everitt has tentatively pencilled in June for his return.

“Darcy Graham won’t play until the play-offs, unless there is a miracle,” said the Edinburgh coach. “And we’re hoping that he will be available for the play-offs, to be quite honest.”

There was better news on Luke Crosbie, with the Scotland flanker in the frame for Edinburgh against Bayonne in the Challenge Cup last 16 on Saturday. Crosbie has not played since injuring his shoulder against Wales in the Six Nations opener.