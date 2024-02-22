Darcy Graham is unlikely to play any part in this season's Guinness Six Nations and will now see a specialist to determine whether he needs surgery on a groin injury he sustained in training.

The Scotland winger missed the first two rounds of the championship with a thigh muscle problem but had hoped to return for this weekend's match against England at Murrayfield. However, he strained his groin while training with Edinburgh and national coach Gregor Townsend was pessimistic about his chances of recovering in time for next month's games against Italy and Ireland.

"He trained Monday [last week] – he was flying – and then on Wednesday he was flying again but then his groin on the other side got injured," said Townsend. "So, he is still speaking to the specialist, but I don’t believe he’ll be back for the end of the championship. Hopefully he won’t be out for long with Edinburgh but it’s a blow. He did everything to get back available for this game through his quad injury, but it is a new injury which means it’s unlikely he will play for us [during the Six Nations].

Darcy Graham injured his groin while training with Edinburgh and is unlikely to recover in time to play in this year's Six Nations. (Photo: Ross Parker/SNS Group/SRU)

“Discussions are still being had with the specialists, and whether it requires surgery or a period of rehab, but it has been a frustrating time for Darcy since the World Cup."