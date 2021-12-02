Darcy Graham, Hamish Watson, Grant Gilchrist and Bill Mata return for Edinburgh to face Benetton on ‘club appreciation night’

The Scotland winger comes in for Ramiro Moyano as Mike Blair’s side seek to make it four wins in a row in the URC.
Graham was not involved in last week’s away win over the Dragons in Wales having playing in three of Scotland’s four autumn Tests. Moyano scored two tries in the victory at Rodney Parade but will not feature against Benetton.
There is also a change at hooker, with Dave Cherry replacing Adam McBurney in the starting XV. Other changes in the pack see Grant Gilchrist come in for Marshall Sykes in the second row and, in a reshaped back row, Magnus Bradbury switches from No 8 to blindside flanker, Hamish Watson replaces Luke Crosbie at openside and Bill Mata starts at No 8, with Nick Haining dropping out.
It will be Bradbury’s 100th appearance for Edinburgh.
The game is being billed as ‘club appreciation night’ and the Edinburgh players will wear the socks of their boyhood clubs “to recognise the importance of the grassroots game”. On his landmark appearance Bradbury will represent his hometown team, Oban Lorne, seven years on from making his professional debut at the age of 19.
There are places on the bench for returning Scotland internationals Stuart McInally, Pierre Schoeman and Jamie Ritchie.
Edinburgh coach Mike Blair said: “We’re firstly delighted to see Magnus reach this landmark appearance, and for him to do it at home, in front of his friends and family, while representing his boyhood team Oban, is pretty special. I know the guys will want to make it a special occasion for Magnus with a good team performance.
“Benetton are a team we know well having faced them in both pre-season and in Round 2. They play with passion and physicality – two attributes we’ll need to match them on for the full 80 minutes.”
Benetton are the only team to have beaten Edinburgh in the URC this season.
Edinburgh (v Benetton, United Rugby Championship, DAM Health Stadium, Friday, 7.35pm. TV: live on Premier Sports)
With selected club socks
15. Emiliano Boffelli (1) - Corstorphine Cougars
14. Darcy Graham (43) – Hawick RFC
13. Matt Currie (4) – Merchiston Castle
12. James Lang (5) – Edinburgh Accies
11. Damien Hoyland (89) – Boroughmuir / Melrose
10. Blair Kinghorn (105) – Edinburgh Accies
9. Ben Vellacott (6) – Lasswade RFC
1. Boan Venter (13) – Broughton RFC
2. Dave Cherry (42) – Edinburgh Accies/ Currie
3. WP Nel (161) - Watsonians
4. Jamie Hodgson (28) – Stewart’s Melville College / Watsonians
5. Grant Gilchrist (163) – Alloa RFC
6. Magnus Bradbury (99) – Oban Lorne
7. Hamish Watson (120) – Edinburgh Accies
8. Viliame Mata (94) – Broughton RFC
Replacements
16. Stuart McInally (157) - Watsonians
17. Pierre Schoeman (70) – Edinburgh Accies
18. Lee-Roy Atalifo (13) – Redford Barracks
19. Marshall Sykes (12) – Woodbridge Rugby Club / Ayrshire Bulls
20. Jamie Ritchie (81) - Madras
21. Henry Pyrgos (55) – Leith Rugby
22. Charlie Savala (70) – Ayr RFC
23. Mark Bennett (57) – Cumnock RFC