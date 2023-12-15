Darcy Graham backed to bring ‘energy and impact’ to Edinburgh in planned 20-30 minutes cameo

He may be only on the bench, but the return of Darcy Graham gives Edinburgh a timely fillip for Saturday’s European Challenge Cup tie with Castres at Hive Stadium.

The popular winger is in line to make his first club appearance of the campaign against the French side who Edinburgh beat home and away in last season’s Champions Cup. Graham has not played since limping out of Scotland’s World Cup defeat against Ireland in Paris on October 7 having suffered a hip injury. He used the time off to also repair a knee issue from last season. The hope now is that he can help Edinburgh get their Challenge Cup back on track after a defeat by Clermont Auvergne on the opening weekend.

Sean Everitt, the Edinburgh coach, wants to ease him back during the second half but knows events could alter his plans. “We would like to give Darcy a chunk of time, whether that be 20 or 30 minutes, but we cannot control what might happen in a game but I am confident he can get through it,” said Everitt. “We are just being a little bit conservative on his return. We know Darcy can turn a game on its head. He creates opportunities and is not your orthodox winger and tends to work off his wing a lot. You saw that in the World Cup. He will bring energy and impact off the bench.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Rugby Union newsletter – get the latest Scottish news to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There is a far more experienced look to Edinburgh this week with Everitt bringing back Pierre Schoeman, Grant Gilchrist and Jamie Ritchie in the pack, and Ali Price and Ben Healy at halfback. There are nine changes in total from last weekend and the coach admitted the team to play Castres was close to his strongest. Everitt is mindful of the 1872 Cup games coming up either side of Christmas but knows a win over Castres is likely to be required to maintain Edinburgh’s hopes of progressing from Pool 3.

Darcy Graham during an Edinburgh Rugby training session at Hive Stadium ahead of the Challenge Cup tie against Castres. (Photo by Ewan Bootman / SNS Group)

“This is part of our preparation for Glasgow but it is also important to win this game,” he said. “There are only three round robin games left before the final 16 is decided so it is a massive game for us and we are playing at home so it is our duty to put on a good performance.”

Edinburgh v Castres (Challenge Cup Pool 3, Hive Stadium, Saturday, 1pm. TV: live on Viaplay)

Edinburgh: 15. Harry Paterson; 14. Wes Goosen, 13. Matt Currie, 12. James Lang, 11. Duhan van der Merwe; 10. Ben Healy, 9. Ali Price; 1. Pierre Schoeman, 2. Ewan Ashman, 3. Javan Sebastian, 4. Glen Young, 5. Grant Gilchrist, 6. Jamie Ritchie, 7. Hamish Watson, 8. Bill Mata.

Replacements: 16. Dave Cherry, 17. Robin Hislop, 18. D'arcy Rae, 19. Marshall Sykes, 20. Luke Crosbie, 21. Ben Vellacott, 22. Mark Bennett, 23. Darcy Graham.

Castres: 15. Geoffrey Palis; 14. Nathanael Hulleu, 13. Adrien Seguret, 12. Andrea Cocagi, 11. Antoine Bouzerand; 10. Pierre Popelin, 9. Gauthier Doubrere; 1. Lois Guerois-Galisson, 2. Pierre Colonna, 3. Aurelien Azar, 4. Gauthier Maravat, 5. Florent Vanverberghe, 6. Mathieu Babillot, 7. Baptiste Cope, 8. Abraham Papalii.

Replacements: 16. Loris Zarantonello, 17. Wayan de Benedittis, 18. Wilfrid Hounkpatin, 19. Leone Nakarawa, 20. Baptiste Delaporte, 21. Jeremy Fernandez, 22. Vilimoni Botitu, 23. Theo Chabouni.