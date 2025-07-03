Coy Gregor Townsend addresses Scotland head coach future amid new contract talks

Scotland coach concentrating on tour opener against Maori All Blacks

Sign up to our Rugby Union newsletter – Regular news stories and round-ups from around Scotland direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gregor Townsend was at his inscrutable best on Thursday as he stonewalled questions about his future as Scotland coach.

Townsend’s current contract expires in April next year and he gave little indication as to whether he wants to remain in post beyond that point.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Alex Williamson, Scottish Rugby’s newish chief executive, has expressed a desire for continuity and indicated last month that he would be speaking to Townsend about his future during Scotland’s tour of New Zealand.

Gregor Townsend is in New Zealand with the Scotland squad. | Getty Images

The squad are currently on Whangārei on the country’s North Island and play their first game on Saturday, against the Māori All Blacks.

As Townsend spoke about his team selection for the non-cap match, he was asked about a potential new deal but gave little away.

“Well, it's not really been discussed, so it's not something that tends to get discussed when we're in campaigns,” said Townsend, who has been in charge of the national team for eight years. “We don't have the time, really, and the focus is on making sure we prepare the team as well as we can this week and over the next two weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Honestly, it's not something I've thought that much about,” he added. “A lot goes into preparation for a tour and then on tour, and there'll be plenty of time to discuss whether Scottish Rugby feel that they want me to continue and also what I want to do at the end of my contract. But it won't be something that will be decided over the next few weeks.”

His answers were slightly at odds with Williamson’s remarks, with the chief executive clearly expecting discussions to take place over the coming weeks. “I'm touring with Scotland and I'm going to have plenty of time with Gregor, and his manager is in New Zealand as well so that's all helpful,” Williamson said in a media session on June 18.

Scottish Rugby chief executive Alex Williamson. | SNS Group

Williamson, who succeeded Mark Dodson as chief executive and has been in post for six months, said he also wanted Franco Smith and Sean Everitt to remain as head coaches of Glasgow Warriors and Edinburgh, respectively.

“We really like the three guys we've got and we'd really like to keep them,” Williamson said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Williamson, formerly the boss of House of Fraser and the Goodwood Group, added that he felt Townsend was the right man to “produce our best outcomes going forward” and said that Scotland had played some “exceptional rugby” over the past year and had been unlucky to lose to South Africa, England and France.

The next Rugby World Cup takes place in Australia in 2027 but Townsend was non-committal when asked if he would like to lead Scotland into the tournament.

Read More Scotland hand trio big chance as Gregor Townsend names team for Maori clash

“As I said, it's not something I've spent a lot of time thinking about,” he said. “This job gives me a huge purpose in my life, but it also demands a lot of energy. And just now that's where all my energy is going into helping the other coaches and the team.”