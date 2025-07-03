Scotland hand trio big chance as Gregor Townsend names team for Maori clash

McDowall to captain Scots in first run-out in Pacific tour

Three new faces will have their first run-outs in a Scotland jersey in Saturday’s tour opener against the Māori All Blacks in New Zealand.

Glasgow Warriors prop Fin Richardson will start at tighthead in the non-cap match in Whangārei and there are places on the bench for Fergus Burke, the Saracens stand-off, and Alexander Masibaka, the Montpellier back-rower who played in the French second tier last season for Soyaux Angoulême.

Stafford McDowall, the experienced Glasgow centre, will captain the Scots, and the game also marks the return of a clutch of players who have not featured for the national side for lengthy spells through injury and other reasons.

Into the former category comes Ollie Smith, who is picked at full-back to face the Maori. The Glasgow man has not played for Scotland since the 2023 Rugby World Cup due to a ruptured knee ligament. He is joined in the backline by winger Harry Paterson and centre Rory Hutchinson. It will be Edinburgh’s Paterson's first Scotland appearance since last summer’s tour, while Hutchinson’s last outing came in the autumn Test against Portugal.

Up front, there is a welcome return for Andy Onyeama-Christie and Cam Henderson after long-term injuries. Saracens flanker Onyeama-Christie has not played for Scotland since the 2024 Six Nations following a well publicised ankle fracture and Leicester lock Henderson is back after recovering from an ACL knee rupture. Both men will start on Saturday.

Returning hooker is a replacement

George Turner has been named on the bench following his decision to return to the UK to sign for Harlequins. The 45-times capped hooker missed this year’s Six Nations following his move from Glasgow to Kobe Steelers last summer because the Japanese season clashed.

Max Williamson, his former Glasgow team-mate, joins him on the bench after recovering from a broken thumb.

Elsewhere, Glasgow Warriors pair Adam Hastings and vice-captain George Horne form the half-back partnership, and Sale’s Arron Reed starts on the wing. Nathan McBeth and Patrick Harrison, who both made their debuts on last year’s summer tour, join Richardson in the front row. Josh Bayliss, another vice-captain, and Ben Muncaster are alongside Onyeama-Christie in the back row.

The game is the first on Scotland’s three-match tour which continues with Test matches against Fiji in Suva and Samoa in Auckland. The game against the Maori kicks off 4.35am in the UK and will be live on Sky Sports.

Full Scotland team