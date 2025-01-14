Gregor Townsend facing selection dilemmas

Warren Gatland is approaching his 18th Six Nations campaign so Gregor Townsend is a mere stripling in comparison as he gears up for his eighth championship in charge of Scotland.

Nevertheless, Townsend’s longevity is a rarity in the modern game where the hiring and firing of head coaches is commonplace. He is contracted until April 2026 but is already the longest serving head coach of the Scotland national team in the professional era.

On Wednesday afternoon he will name his squad for the 2025 Six Nations where the aim will be to make the most of a fixtures schedule which sees Scotland open with back-to-back home games.

It’s Italy first at Murrayfield on February 1, followed by Ireland eight days later and both games are freighted with huge significance for Townsend and his players. It was against the Italians in Rome 12 months ago that Scotland’s 2024 campaign unravelled as the visitors saw their 22-10 first-half lead turned into a 31-29 defeat. Anything other than a home win this time around would heap enormous pressure on Townsend ahead of Ireland’s visit.

Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend names his Six Nations squad on Wednesday.

Ireland remain the one Six Nations teams Townsend has failed to beat in his tenure as head coach and approach this season’s championship chasing a third successive title, something they have never before achieved. They will have to do it without Andy Farrell, now on duty with the British and Irish Lions, and Simon Easterby will take charge for this year’s tournament. Farrell’s unavailability has the potential to unsettle the Irish.

Scotland, by contrast, should benefit from continuity, and not only through Townsend. The squad has an experienced core and a sprinkling of magic dust in the form of Finn Russell and Blair Kinghorn. Both are on top form, Russell in particular looked the part in Bath’s Champions Cup win over Clermont at the weekend. They travel to the Aviva to take on Leinster this Saturday in what should be a more than tasty appetiser for the match at Murrayfield on February 8.

Kinghorn, like Russell, was on the scoresheet, helping holders Toulouse win in South Africa against the Sharks. Both are pivotal to Scotland, and it’s hard to think of a more talented backline in the Six Nations than the one available to Townsend. Wings Darcy Graham and Duhan van der Merwe looked bright and lively in Edinburgh’s win over Vannes on Saturday and centres Sione Tuipulotu and Huw Jones were similarly impressive as Glasgow saw off Racing 92 on Friday night. If they can stay fit and the pack can supply the ammunition, then this is a backline capable of beating the best.

Blair Kinghorn (left) and Finn Russell bring a sprinkling of stardust to Scotland's backline.

Townsend has spoken before of being reluctant to experiment during the Six Nations but the coach is considering calling up the uncapped Fergus Burke. The New Zealand-born Saracens fly-half also qualifies to represent England (and the All Blacks) and Townsend may be minded to steal a march on Steve Borthwick.

While Russell remains the jewel in Scotland’s crown, an injury to the first-choice stand-off would present the head coach with a dilemma. Adam Hastings, the natural second choice at 10, is injured once again, sidelined by a facial fracture. Tom Jordan made his Scotland debut in the autumn but the Glasgow Warriors man has not started a Test match at 10.

Jordan is sure to be in the Six Nations squad but Townsend will want to include three stand-offs. Edinburgh pair Ross Thompson and Ben Healy are the other options but Burke may leapfrog them. Healy has fallen out of favour in the capital, with Thompson taking the reins at 10, but the latter was largely overlooked for the autumn Tests, his only outing coming in the low-key A international against Chile.

Burke, who was born in Gisborne on New Zealand’s North Island, is eligible for Scotland through his grandfather from Glasgow.

Fergus Burke of Saracens could receive a maiden call up to the Scotland Six Nations squad.

Hastings is not the only injury issue for Scotland going into the championship. Andy Onyeama-Christie, the Saracens flanker who enjoyed a breakthrough campaign in last year’s Six Nations, is unavailable after suffering a serious ankle injury in October. Fellow back-rower Freddy Douglas, who made his debut against Portugal in November, is also currently sidelined by an ankle injury and has been pencilled in to return in “early February”, according to his club, Edinburgh. His team-mate Ben Muncaster limped off against Vannes at the weekend also with an ankle issue.

Jonny Gray, who turned down a Scotland call-up in the autumn to concentrate on getting more game-time at Bordeaux after a long-term knee problem, is now out with an ankle knock. Townsend will be hoping therefore that Grant Gilchrist makes a speedy recovery from the hand injury which caused him to miss Edinburgh’s win in France. To lose two such experienced second-rowers would be a headache for the coach. The better news is that Max Williamson is on the mend after he too was laid low by a hand injury.

His Glasgow team-mate Jack Dempsey will hopefully return to action this weekend. The No 8 has not featured since Scotland’s home defeat by South Africa on November 10 but has recovered from a shoulder problem and now just needs some game-time. Similarly Harry Paterson is fit again after a hamstring injury but the Edinburgh full-back/wing is short of match practice.

