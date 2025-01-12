All to play for next weekend as Bath stay in hunt alongside rivals

Scotland star Finn Russell helped keep Bath’s hopes of qualifying for the last 16 of the Investec Champions Cup alive by scoring a try and landing five conversions in a 40-21 win over French rivals Clermont Auvergne.

Russell and his teammates knew that a bonus-point triumph was required for Bath to stay in the hunt for top European honours and on Sunday evening, they took full advantage at The Rec by seizing upon a 25th-minute red card for Clermont prop Giorgi Akhaladze after a dangerous tackle.

Bath could need at least a point from a testing Pool Two finale against Leinster in Dublin next Saturday to stay on course for one of three remaining qualifying places alongside the Irish heavyweights.

Clermont, La Rochelle, Bristol and Benetton also remain in the mix, yet Bath made it an initial job done by claiming the five-point maximum they required through prop Thomas du Toit’s try double, plus touchdowns for fly-half Russell, full-back Tom de Glanville, wing Joe Cokanasiga and centre Ollie Lawrence.

Russell added five conversions but Clermont, despite being a player down for almost an hour, kept plugging away and were rewarded with tries from Folau Fainga’a, Anthony Belleau and Peceli Yato, while Belleau slotted three conversions. They now host Bristol on the last weekend of pool action, with Benetton having home advantage against La Rochelle.

“It is all to play for – I think that’s why this competition is so great,” Bath head of rugby Johan van Graan said. “You can make two choices. You can speak about how good Leinster are, because they are a phenomenal side, or you can just focus on yourselves.

“I have had some fond memories in the Aviva, and some big disappointments, and what a great place to go and play against one of the best teams in world rugby, certainly from a club point of view.

“It is a massive task. They are sitting way in front in the United Rugby Championship, and they are in front in our pool, and we are in front in the Premiership.”

Van Graan added: “This is not the defining moment of our season. Even this week, we didn’t speak about this as a knockout game. We have given ourselves a chance, and if we are good enough, then we are good enough. It is some task to go and beat Leinster in the Aviva, but then you have got to ask yourself why not?

“It is a game of rugby between two very good sides. It is a relentless block of games – Northampton away, Clermont at home, Leinster away, Sale away – but that is why you have got to love it. We are looking forward to it.”

Clermont skills coach Ian Vass, meanwhile, said: “We’ve put ourselves in a bit of a hole by not getting a point here. That would have made a huge difference, and it is why we are so disappointed.”

Bath reached the knock-out stages last year, only to lose 21-15 to Exeter Chiefs at Sandy Park, and are desperate to go on a prolonged run in the competition.