Composure call for 'over-exuberant' Edinburgh as two ruled out

Coach refuses to blame referee for four yellow cards

Edinburgh are already playing catch-up in the United Rugby Championship and head coach Sean Everitt has called on his players to make life easier for themselves as they look to haul themselves up the table.

The four yellow cards they were shown during the loss to Munster on Friday night meant they were always up against it but they did at least pick up a bonus point in the 20-19 defeat.

Three of the four tries they conceded came when they had players in the sin-bin and Everitt knows they need to be more disciplined when they host Benetton at Hive Stadium this Friday.

Centre James Lang during an Edinburgh Rugby training session at Hive Stadium. | SNS Group

Composure will be key, said the coach, something they lacked at times at Musgrave Park. Glen Young, D’arcy Rae, Freddy Douglas and Magnus Bradbury all spent 10 minutes in the bin but Everitt couldn’t fault the effort of his team who led 19-10 after 55 minutes before Munster reeled them in.

‘High-effort’ yellow cards

“We had a review of the game this morning and they were high-effort yellow cards if I can call it that,” said Everitt.

“We wanted to disrupt Munster as much as we could. There was a lot of talk during the week of imposing ourselves physically and making a contest of every facet of the game. I think some individuals obviously just got it wrong. Freddy Douglas is going for a steal on a line-break and he gets that wrong. If he gets it right, it'll probably be one of the best steals in world rugby.

“We've chatted about that. It's about being composed in pressure situations and maybe at times we're just over-exuberant.”

Everitt refuses to blame ref

Ben Whitehouse was fairly liberal in his use of cards in Cork but Everitt felt the referee got the big calls right.

“The yellow cards in the context of the game and in rugby were correct,” said the Edinburgh coach. “So we have to take that on the chin. I'm just proud of the way the guys fought with numbers down. We turned Munster over four times on our goal-line where they were very accurate.

“So, I can't fault the effort within the boys and the fight that they showed.”

Edinburgh Rugby head coach Sean Everitt refused to blame the referee for the four yellow cards. | SNS Group

It’s points that Edinburgh now need. After away losses to Zebre and Munster and the postponement of their home fixture against Ulster due to Storm Amy, the capital side are sitting in 12th in the URC, 11 points adrift of the leaders. They have a game in hand, of course, but need a win this week to really kick-start their campaign.

Making it easier for ourselves

For Everitt, the key is to harness the combative spirit they showed in Ireland but channel it in a more disciplined manner.

“It's frustrating. We've got to look at ourselves and how we can make the game easier for us,” he said.

“We don't want to lose what we showed on Friday night. And that is obviously the fight and the competitiveness that we show in our set-piece and at the breakdown and how we play. But it's about marrying the two. You've got to be composed in those situations.

“I suppose it's like two boxers getting in the ring and you give the guy a low blow. That's not allowed. But you've got to have that same strong mental approach to the game, while at the same time that composure.”

Two players set to miss Benetton game

The defeat in Cork came at a further cost to Edinburgh. Harry Paterson has been ruled out of the Benetton game through concussion and Ben Muncaster will almost certainly miss the match too after picking up an ankle injury.

“Harry Paterson was removed from the field for an HIA, which he failed,” said Everitt. “So we'll take the necessary precautions around that and the steps for his return to play. He won't be available this weekend.

“Ben Muncaster rolled his ankle. He's going for a scan, so we'll see how bad that is and then we'll make a call on him. It's a short week, so it's unlikely that he'll be available [to play against Benetton].”

The better news for Everitt is that stand-offs Ross Thompson and Cammy Scott are both available for the first time this season after recovering from toe and hamstring injuries, respectively.