Olujare Oguntibeju handed chance against Zebre

Olujare Oguntibeju, the former Scotland Under-20 forward, has been included in the Glasgow Warriors squad for their pre-season match against Zebre on Saturday as he looks to continue his comeback from a horrendous knee injury.

Oguntibeju, 22, was out for two years after suffering serious ligament damage against Wales in the 2022 U20 Six Nations. He took his first steps back with Stirling Wolves during last season’s Super Series and was then named earlier this month in Glasgow Warriors’ new senior academy intake for the 2024-25 season.

The 6ft 8in lock is one of the beneficiaries of Scottish Rugby’s new expanded academy programme which now includes players up to the age of 23. It’s designed to ensure late developers don’t miss out and, in the case of Oguntibeju, gives him another opportunity to prove himself after a tough couple of seasons.

Olujare Oguntibeju in action for Scotland Under-20s during a U20 Six Nations match against England at the DAM Health Stadium in 2022. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

“I’m excited to see him, very excited to be honest,” said Franco Smith, the Glasgow head coach who is taking a young squad to Italy to play Zebre. “He’s really come on in pre-season. After a long injury he’s had to overcome a lot of physical obstacles and he’s done that, he looks in very good shape. He’s got to adapt to senior rugby still but I’m excited to see what he can bring on Saturday night.”

Oguntibeju, who trained with Glasgow Warriors during the closing stages of last season, played previously for Ealing Trailfinders but took up rugby relatively late. Born in South Africa to Nigerian parents, he qualifies for Scotland after living in Edinburgh for most of his childhood. He attended St Augustine's High School in the capital and played mainly football in his youth but started playing rugby when he returned to South Africa. He said he didn’t take up the sport seriously until he was 17 but it quickly became apparent he had the raw materials to do well and he caught the eye of Scotland U20 coach Kenny Murray.

He now has the opportunity to stake a claim with Glasgow who are playing their first match since winning the United Rugby Championship so impressively in June. Smith has left his senior internationals at home for the game in Parma and has named a 30-man squad.

“There’s going to be rolling subs,” said Smith. “It’s exactly what it is – a warm-up game. There will be 20-minute water breaks so there will be opportunities to give everyone a run. We see this as an extension of the first three weeks of pre-season.

“Duncan Weir is captaining this week but we have a lot of leaders and potential leaders spread throughout. A guy like Alex Samuel is putting his hand up from a lineout perspective, Tom Jordan is in there, Josh McKay has a specific role from the back, and then there is a young guy like Duncan Munn who has already put his hand up for a lot more responsibility than just participating. He’s captained the junior sides so he's one of the guys we look to maybe even lead the team in the second part of the game.”

Glasgow Warriors squad (v Parma, Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi, Saturday, 7.30pm):

Front row: Tom Banatvala, Jamie Bhatti, Angus Fraser, Gregor Hiddleston, Grant Stewart, Fin Richardson, Patrick Schickerling, Callum McFeat Smith.

Second and back rows: Olujare Oguntibeju, Ryan Burke, Alex Samuel, Euan Ferrie, Gregor Brown, Jack Mann, Henco Venter, Macenzzie Duncan.

Half-backs: Ben Afshar, Jamie Dobie, Sean Kennedy, Richie Simpson, Duncan Weir.