Cameron Redpath: Scotland and Bath centre will make full recovery from neck injury - Gregor Townsend

The Bath centre appeared as a 79th minute substitute in Scotland’s defeat by Wales in Cardiff earlier this month, his first international outing since his debut in the win over England at Twickenham in the 2021 Six Nations.

Redpath, 22, was sidelined for a lengthy period with a neural-related neck issue in the aftermath of the Twickenham game. Another neck injury is clearly a cause for concern but Townsend said the player was optimistic about returning.

“We don’t think he’ll be available for the next couple of weeks at the very least, possibly beyond that,” said the Scotland coach.

“All injuries are bad news and obviously the timing of these two injuries during the Six Nations last year and this year are really disappointing for Cam but we had a chat this week and he’s much more positive that he knows the solution for this,” said the Scotland coach.

“I’ll leave it for his club to announce this but we believe he’ll make a full recovery. The pleasing thing is that he got to play against Wales. He came back from an ACL injury and shoulder surgery and got himself back into our 23, and even though he only played two minutes he had three ball carries in those two minutes and looked really good.

“So we know the quality of player he is and what a great professional he is – a leader already in the way he conducts himself. We’re very hopeful we’ll get him back soon.”

Cameron Redpath came on as a late replacement for Scotland against Wales in Cardiff. (Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group)

Townsend had better news regarding the foot injury sustained by Matt Fagerson in Cardiff. The No 8 has been ruled out of this Saturday’s match against France but the coach expects to have him available for the game against Italy in Rome on March 12.

“He’s been with us this week so he’s more resting his foot injury just now,” said Townsend. “He could be available to start full training next week. If not, the following week. Certainly with Matt we see him being available for our game against Italy.”

